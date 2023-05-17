Bodies Go Flying, Punches Connect During Wild Virginia HS Soccer Fan Fight; 1 Arrested, Multiple Injured

Videos by OutKick

Monday night was Fight Night at a soccer match in Appalachia, Virginia.

After the dust cleared and the local police added up the totals, one person was arrested and multiple people were injured in one of the nastiest Euro-style fights you’ll ever see on U.S. soil during a meaningless Virginia high school soccer match.

The Wise County Sheriff says Donald Guerrant, 24, of Wise, Virginia was charged with assault and battery.

Fight breaks out during a High School Soccer Game in Virginia when Parents from the opposing team started hurling Racial Slurs at the Home Teams Parents… Helicopter had to Airlift people due to severe injuries caused… pic.twitter.com/jgTnejg6nr — Fight Haven (@FightHaven) May 17, 2023

The Times News reports that is Guerrant in the beard going Hulk on fellow combatants during the brawl. Wise County Chief Deputy Russell Cyphers told the newspaper Guerrant was pushing the fighters down the stands before everyone got to their feet and Guerrant was seen taking incoming fire from a woman jumping off the top rope like Shawn Michaels.

Sherrif’s deputy Duane Phillips added that claims of racial slurs being thrown around have not been confirmed. Police were told by fans that the score of the game “may have contributed” to tensions leading to the fight.

According to WJHL, in total, five people were taken to the hospital due to the brawl.

Yes, the sheriff’s department could bring additional charges or everyone involved might go their own ways and call it a day.

After all, the local sheriff’s department has plenty to worry about besides people fighting at some random high school soccer game. They have people like Chris out there allegedly maliciously wounding people and tons of druggies going nuts.