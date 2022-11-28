Tua Tagovailoa Was So Depressed That Mike McDaniel Put Together Insane Highlight Tape To Save Him

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa was down so bad last season he apparently looked into the mirror several times throughout the fall and asked himself if he really sucked.

Talk about self-reflection!

According to CBS’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, who was on the call for the Dolphins’ 30-15 win over the Houston Texans Sunday, Tagovailoa was just about ready to hang it up this time last season.

Tua had been benched, and then un-benched, several times already under former dictator head coach Brian Flores, and the team was just coming off a very public pursuit of creepy QB Deshaun Watson.

Tagovailoa was treated as an afterthought for most of the season, which shockingly led him to question some things about himself.

Roll tape!

Mike McDaniel pulls Tua Tagovailoa out of funk with 700-play tape

Insanity.

Everything we just heard is pure craziness, from Tuscaloosa Tua thinking he sucked, to Mike McDaniel putting together SEVEN HUNDRED PLAYS to show him he doesn’t.

Who has the time to put together 700 plays? I mean, my goodness. And why 700?! Why not, say, 50? 100 MAX?! But no. Mikey McDaniel strings together 700 plays to show Tua he is, in fact, good at professional football.

Incredible.

Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa have the Dolphins humming. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Judging by the fact that the Dolphins are currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC, Tua is second in MVP odds, and the team STILL hasn’t lost a game he’s finished this year, I’d say 700 was the perfect number.

What a marriage.

Tua, by the way, was asked about CBS’s report. And he basically used his answer to take an always-called-for shot at Flores, who continues to be just the worst person to ever stand on the Dolphins’ sideline.

“Well, having someone that believes in you makes all the difference,” he said.

Gee, ya think?!