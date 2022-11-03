Spicy Tua Tagovailoa Takes Overdue Jab At All The Haters

Tua Tagovailoa apparently kept the receipts, and the Miami Dolphins QB is a little spicy this week.

Coming off arguably his best game of the season – a 380-yard, 3-touchdown performance against Detroit – Tagovailoa was asked Wednesday where he thinks his game has improved the most this season.

The usually reserved signal-caller was QUICK to pull the trigger.

“Well, I think I’ve grown a lot with the deep balls, huh? Don’t we think?” he said with a little nod. “That was probably a subtle jab, but it was a jab. So I would say the deep ball, and I can continue to get better on the deep ball.”

Miami Dolphins are all in with Tua Tagovailoa as QB1

Don’t know if you’ve noticed, but Tua Tagovailoa’s arm strength has become an absolute obsession with NFL talking heads. Nobody lives rent free in Colin Cowherd’s head quite like Tua.

Despite looking more and more like ‘Tuscaloosa’ Tua in Year 3 – he leads the NFL in passer rating AND yards per attempt – every single Tagovailoa throw is dissected like a middle school frog.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins are SPICY right now. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

It was that way over the his first two seasons in the league, for some reason ramped WAY up this past offseason, and it’s carried over into the first half of the season.

Despite still not losing a game in which he’s started and finished this season, throwing six touchdowns passes against the Ravens, beating Josh Allen and the Bills, and dismantling the Lions last week, Tiny Tua can’t seem to win ’em all over.

And, it appears, our man has HAD IT.

Dolphins QB coach Darrell Bevell, talking today about the timing of Miami’s offense and Tua’s deep ball, said this TD pass to Waddle “was about as good as the throws he's made so far.“ pic.twitter.com/npCLuzoyUs — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 3, 2022

Tua Tagovailoa ranks this season



NFL Rank

Passer Rating 112.7 1st

Yards/Att 9.02 1st

Pass TD/Att 6.5% 3rd

Comp pct 69.9% 3rd

Win pct .833 4th



Star. pic.twitter.com/ZYbXHMV93Q — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 2, 2022

Tua Tagovailoa is the first QB in Dolphins history to have 350+ pass yds, 3+ pass TD, and 0 INT while completing at least 80% of his passes in a game. pic.twitter.com/flViob5suJ — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 30, 2022

Tua’s tape from this past weekend is obnoxious — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 1, 2022

3rd and 6 at the MIA 40.



Tua identifies the matchup on the outside as Hill is guarded by rookie Jalyn Armour-Davis. Ravens are in C3 with no safety help over the top.



Hill wins with an inside move and catches Armour-Davis flat @3YardsPerCarry pic.twitter.com/SIDaMRb2Xl — Hussam Patel (@HussamPatel) September 20, 2022

One Underrated thing about this throw is tua kept waddle in the shade. he would have disintegrated if he touched the sun side according to bills fans pic.twitter.com/90xff0EFbf — Lxwkey 🕴🏾 (@TuatoJaylen) September 27, 2022

The Dolphins chose Tua over Brian Flores, went out and got Mike McDaniel and Tyreek Hill for him, and all of sudden Miami is a legit threat in the AFC.

The team made another splash earlier this week, trading their last remaining first round pick in next year’s draft for Bradley Chubb, further signifying their long-term belief in Tagovailoa.

Add it all up, and you get Spicy Tua in all of his glory.