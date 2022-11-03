Spicy Tua Tagovailoa Takes Overdue Jab At All The Haters

Tua Tagovailoa apparently kept the receipts, and the Miami Dolphins QB is a little spicy this week.
Coming off arguably his best game of the season – a 380-yard, 3-touchdown performance against Detroit – Tagovailoa was asked Wednesday where he thinks his game has improved the most this season.
The usually reserved signal-caller was QUICK to pull the trigger.
“Well, I think I’ve grown a lot with the deep balls, huh? Don’t we think?” he said with a little nod. “That was probably a subtle jab, but it was a jab. So I would say the deep ball, and I can continue to get better on the deep ball.”
Miami Dolphins are all in with Tua Tagovailoa as QB1
Don’t know if you’ve noticed, but Tua Tagovailoa’s arm strength has become an absolute obsession with NFL talking heads. Nobody lives rent free in Colin Cowherd’s head quite like Tua.
Despite looking more and more like ‘Tuscaloosa’ Tua in Year 3 – he leads the NFL in passer rating AND yards per attempt – every single Tagovailoa throw is dissected like a middle school frog.
It was that way over the his first two seasons in the league, for some reason ramped WAY up this past offseason, and it’s carried over into the first half of the season.
Despite still not losing a game in which he’s started and finished this season, throwing six touchdowns passes against the Ravens, beating Josh Allen and the Bills, and dismantling the Lions last week, Tiny Tua can’t seem to win ’em all over.
And, it appears, our man has HAD IT.
The Dolphins chose Tua over Brian Flores, went out and got Mike McDaniel and Tyreek Hill for him, and all of sudden Miami is a legit threat in the AFC.
The team made another splash earlier this week, trading their last remaining first round pick in next year’s draft for Bradley Chubb, further signifying their long-term belief in Tagovailoa.
Add it all up, and you get Spicy Tua in all of his glory.