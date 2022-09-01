Tua Named Dolphins Team Captain One Year After Players Voted No

One year after losing the election, Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has won over his constituents.

Tua was one of seven players voted team captain Thursday for the upcoming season, joining Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead, Jevon Holland, Xavian Howard, Elandon Roberts and Christian Wilkins.

The news is noteworthy because Tagovailoa was very publicly not voted captain last year.

The third-year QB is among the most polarizing in the NFL but appears to have the full support of the locker room, and his new head coach, for the first time in his three seasons.

“It speaks volumes to where he is with the team and their belief in him,” said head coach Mike McDaniel, who added that Tua was the “resounding highest point winner.”

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins enter 2022 with sky-high expectations, any many believe this will be a make-or-break season for the former Alabama signal-caller.

By all accounts, Tua had an excellent training camp and has already formed a pretty strong connection with Hill, who has relentlessly praised his new QB.

“Everything is pinpoint, ball is on time, you know, his fundamentals are on point … he takes the time to make up in other areas and be great in those other areas that other quarterbacks may not be good at,” Hill said of Tua on First Take last month. “So that’s all I gotta say on that, you know, Tua, he’s a f**cking heck of a competitor. He’s a hell of a hard worker, you know? I’m excited [to] go to work with him.”

The two lit up Hard Rock Stadium last Saturday for the first time, connecting on a 51-yard pass to open the game in their first-ever snap together.

Tua and the Dolphins open the season Sept. 11 against the Patriots.