Part of Mike McDaniel’s job as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins is to praise and hype up his players, especially quarterback Tua Tagovailoa heading into a pivotal season. There’s a difference between hyping up a player and blowing smoke, however.
McDaniel, a first-year head coach, appears to be doing the latter with his recent comments about his QB.
During a recent sit-down with Dan LeBatard, McDaniel gave Tagovailoa the highest of praise there is in saying that he throws “the most accurate, catchable ball” he’s ever seen.
Emphasis on the word ever, there.
“I mean the dude is right-handed and he throws lefty,” McDaniel explained. “And when he throws the ball, every lefty I’ve ever been with, the ball kind of tails. I don’t know why, it’s something with science I don’t try to digest, but his doesn’t. It’s the most accurate, catchable ball I’ve ever seen.”
McDaniels isn’t the first member of the Dolphins to go overboard with his assessment of Tagovailo’s passing accuracy.
Not long after being traded to Miami, Tyreek Hill spoke on his podcast about just how accurate Tagovailoa is.
“Obviously, like I’m gonna go with [Mahomes] as the strongest arm but as far as accuracy-wise, I’m going with Tua all day,” Hill explained.
Again, we’re talking about Tagovailoa’s coach and a guy that gets paid to catch passes from him here, but the two are writing future jokes about the QB with these comments.
The moment Tagovailoa throws a bad pass in a game or has a multi-interception outing, everyone is going to look back at these comments from Hill and McDaniel.
To Tua’s credit, he didn’t rank seventh among quarterbacks in completion percentage (67.8) that played in at least 13 games last season. Saying he throws “the most accurate” ball you’ve ever seen, however, is still a stretch.
