Tua Tagovailoa Launches Unbelievably Bad Pass During Practice

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wasn’t dialed in at all on a pass during training camp.

Tua is entering what many think is a make or break year with the Dolphins after some early struggles in his career, and the team has gone out of its way to help him ahead of the 2022 campaign starting.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa throws awful pass during practice. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Tyreek Hill is now in Miami, and Mike McDaniel is head coach. However, there’s still clearly a few things that need to be ironed out.

The former Alabama star threw a pass so bad that it would have caused damage if it was a missile.

MVP level throw by Tua today pic.twitter.com/Omk1fO7nh7 — NYJ Brick 🧱 (@NYJBrick) August 10, 2022

See, I wasn’t joking when I said it wouldn’t have caused damage even if it was an ordnance being dropped.

That ball wasn’t anywhere near a receiver. Not even close to the guy running the route!

There had to be some kind of miscommunication, right? If not, Tua should still spin it that way because a miscommunication is substantially better than just not being accurate at all.

The surprising thing is it’s so out of character for Tua. After all, Tyreek Hill told everyone Tua was more accurate than Patrick Mahomes.

He certainly couldn’t have been wrong!

Fans of the Dolphins better hope Tua gets things dialed in before week one. If not, it could be a long year in the passing game!