Stefanos Tsitsipas Invites Margot Robbie To Come Watch Him At The Australian Open After Punching Ticket To Semifinals

Stefanos Tsitsipas punched his ticket to the semifinals of the Australian Open and wasted no time in inviting Margot Robbie to attend his match against Karen Khachanov.

Tsitsipas, the No. 3 seed in the tournament, defeated America Sebastian Korda in straight sets in the Round of 16. During Tsitsipas’ on-court interview following the win, the Greek superstar gave a quick shout-out to Robbie.

The interviewer stayed focused on the Robbie note and put Tsitsipas on the spot about shooting his shot with the Australian actress. Tsitsipas made it very clear that he was, in fact, sending an official invite for Robbie to attend his semifinal match on Friday.

Robbie is a married woman, but you can’t blame Tsitsipas for shooting his shot. He’d simply like to see the actress come watch him play tennis.

Speaking of tennis, Tsitsipas’ semis matchup with Khachanov should be an epic match. Both players are among the best players in the world and the two of them are each looking to punch their ticket to the Aussie Open final for the first time in their careers.

As for the other side of the draw, Novak Djokovic takes on Russian Andrey Rublev in a Round of 16 matchup. The winner there will take on an American in the semifinal with Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul squaring off in the Round of 16 on Tuesday night.

