Margot Robbie Complains About Being Famous And Beloved

Margot Robbie didn’t adjust well to becoming one of the most famous women on the planet.

Robbie skyrocketed to fame after starring in “Wolf of Wall Street” with Leonardo DiCaprio, and her life has never been the same since. However, she apparently didn’t enjoy making it to the top of the entertainment mountain.

“Something was happening in those early stages and it was all pretty awful, and I remember saying to my mom, ‘I don’t think I want to do this,'” Robbie said, describing the time as one of her lowest moments. And [my mom] just looked at me, completely straight-faced, and was like, ‘Darling, I think it’s too late not to.’ That’s when I realized the only way was forward,” the famous actress explained to Vanity Fair when discussing her meteoric rise.

When it comes to dealing with the press, Robbie also isn’t a big fan of the media and doing interviews.

Margot Robbie says she didn’t adjust well to fame. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

“They only want sound bites and I don’t resent them for it, I get it — they’ve got three minutes but it’s like tap dancing through a minefield because you’re so tired and you’ve done it for hours and hours, and to keep on guard all the time … You can say it right a thousand times, but you say it wrong once, you’re f*cked,” the “Barbie” star further elaborated.

Margot Robbie worries about her safety.

She also ripped photographers who don’t care about safety as they rush to take photos of her.

“If my mom dies in a car accident because you wanted a photo of me going in the grocery shop, or you knock my nephew off a bike — for what? For a photo? It’s dangerous but still, weirdly nothing feels like it changes,” Robbie told the publication.

Margot Robbie struggled with her rapid rise. (Photo by Victor Chavez/Getty Images)

While it might be easy to heap a lot of criticism on Robbie’s comments (there’s more than enough to attack), she does have a few legitimate points, most notably with photographers.

Nobody likes these people who chase down individuals and disregard all privacy and safety just for some photos. That’s something we can all agree on, but she also was a bit too much elsewhere.

Were her comments a shade too dramatic?

Having said that, she’s really being a bit over the top. Claiming “the only way was forward” is downright comical. People leave acting all the time. Josh Hartnett, who was every bit as famous at his peak as Robbie, literally just walked away and took a break.

Hollywood isn’t going to come to a halt because some actress doesn’t want to do it anymore. People walk away, and nothing changes. Nobody is that important. Yet, she framed it like she was storming the beaches during a military invasion where retreat wasn’t an option.

Margot Robbie complains about being famous. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The good news for her is that she’s now one of the richest and most notable women in the world. What a tough existence she must live. It’s not like a ton of women wouldn’t gladly trade places with her in a heartbeat and do interviews where you have to be careful. A truly incredible sacrifice Margot Robbie has had to make over the years. Thank you for your service when it comes to entertaining the masses.