Christian Bale’s New Movie ‘Amsterdam’ Looks Like His Next Big Hit

“Amsterdam” might be Christian Bale’s next big hit.

Another preview recently dropped for the 1930s murder mystery with Bale and Margot Robbie, and it looks absolutely outstanding.

Fire up the latest peek at the film below.

I’ve been following updates on this film for a long time, and every piece of information we get, expectations only go higher.

The film looks absolutely outstanding, and I’m not sure how anyone could disagree.

Christian Bale stars in “Amsterdam.” (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LhBXL05gFt4)

“Amsterdam” has an outrageously loaded cast.

Whenever you have a movie starring Christian Bale, you know you’re already in for a good time. When a talent like Margot Robbie joins him, you’re really cooking with gas.

However, that’s just the starting duo for “Amsterdam.” The rest of the cast is unbelievably talented.

John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Taylor Swift and Robert DeNiro will all make appearances in the highly-anticipated film.

Christian Bale stars in “Amsterdam” with Margot Robbie and Zoe Saldana. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LhBXL05gFt4)

If you don’t get excited about a cast that loaded, I don’t know what to tell you. That’s the definition of an all-star lineup when it comes to Hollywood.

Rarely do you see a movie loaded with so much talent, and that’s why expectations are so unbelievably high.

When does “Amsterdam” with Christian Bale and Margot Robbie come out? (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LhBXL05gFt4)

People interested can catch the film from David O. Russell starting October 7.