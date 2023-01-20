Stefanos Tsitsipas Proves He’s A Genius With Autograph Move At Aussie Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas may have just changed the post-match autograph game forever by handing out already autographed postcards following a match at the Australian Open.

After defeating Rinky Hijikata in straight sets in his opening match of the Grand Slam, Tsitsipas reached into his bag and brought out a handful of pre-signed cards before walking over to the fans and handing them out.

Typically, tennis players hang around after a match and sign various items like hats, tennis balls, or photos, but Tsitsipas came prepared. Also, not every autographed photo he handed out was the same picture, they were different, which makes the move that much cooler.

Even the broadcasters were stunned by Tsitsipas’ move.

For those who may argue that this takes away that player-to-fan interaction, it simply doesn’t, Tsitsipas is still interacting with his supporters while handing him the postcards.

Tsitsipas gets to leave the court earlier and some lucky fans still get a signed piece of memorabilia from the Greek star, it’s a win-win for everyone.

The 24-year-old No. 3 seed has a meeting with Italian Jannik Sinner in the fourth round on January 22.