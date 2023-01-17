Daniil Medvedev Tells Fan To ‘[Expletive] Off’ During Australian Open Match

It’s normal for fans to heckle athletes from the stands. It’s hilarious when the athletes heckle back.

During the opening round of the Australian Open, Daniil Medvedev flat-out told spectators to “F**k off.” He had a 5-2 lead over American Marcos Giros in the third set when, apparently, someone in the crowd rubbed him the wrong way.

The outburst resulted in a code violation, which prompted Medvedev to plead his case to the umpire.

“Can you take control?” he asked.

However, No. 7-seeded Medvedev still secured the win without a problem — 6-0, 6-1, 6-2.

Daniil Medvedev sends a message to cry baby fans and proceeds to win his match against Marcos Giron.

After the match, the Russian tennis star sounded off about the fans who taunted him.

“It’s not everybody who was doing it,” he said. “But those who are doing it probably have a low IQ.”

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev has a reputation as a hot head. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

Medvedev doesn’t exactly have a reputation for being calm, cool and collected.

Just a year ago, he was fined $17,000 for throwing a tantrum at a chair umpire.

And during the Halle Open Final in June, the Russian tennis star shouted at his coach, Gilles Cervara, in the middle of a match. Cervara stormed out of the stadium, and Medvedev slammed his racket to the ground.

The Australian Open already isn’t doing Medvedev any favors.

After a fan complaint, the tournament banned Russian and Belarusian flags from the venue. Russians and Belarusians now play under a “neutral flag.”

In response to the ban, the Russian embassy in Australia accused tournament officials of giving into “overt and rather arrogant political manipulation.”

Medvedev will take on Australia’s John Millman on Wednesday, and something tells me the crowd in Melbourne will be pulling for the Aussie.