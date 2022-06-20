Top-Ranked Tennis Player Daniil Medvedev Snaps At Coach, Prompting Exit From Stadium

No. 1-ranked men’s tennis player Daniil Medvedev left it all on the court at the Halle Open Final on Sunday, including a broken racket.

Losing 6-1, 6-4 to Polish tennis player Hubert Hurkacz set off Medvedev. Tensions peaked in the second set when a visibly frustrated Medvedev started to mouth off in the direction of his coach, Gilles Cervara.

The Russian tennis player’s flare-up caused Cervara to get up from his seat and leave OWL Arena in Halle, Germany, mid-match.

Medvedev went on to lose, shake his opponent’s hand and smash his racket on the court.

The broadcast called it an “unsavory” moment for the Open. Ensuing reactions agreed: condemning Medvedev for the churlish outburst on Sunday.

Daniil’s wife, Daria Medvedev, sat behind Cervara during the berating. The Russian gave her a shout-out after the match.

“Daria, thanks a lot for this week,” Medvedev commented. “Not easy to be with me on the court sometimes, but hopefully next time will be easier and much better.”

Medvedev’s defeat came just a week after losing to Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven at the Libema Open.

As part of Wimbledon’s ban on Russian and Belarusian players, Medvedev will not be competing in this year’s SW19.

