‘True Detective’ Creator Teases Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson Returning For New Season

“True Detective” creator Nic Pizzolatto has sent speculation soaring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson might return for a new season.

The first season of “True Detective” with Harrelson and McConaughey is viewed by many, myself included, as the single greatest season of TV ever made.

It was sinister, dark, intriguing and mysterious on a level TV fans hadn’t ever seen before. Season one was a TV show that felt like a weekly movie. It was so successful it sparked a wave of A-list talent turning to television.

There’s long been speculation McConaughey and Harrelson could reprise their roles as Martin Hart and Rust Cohle. Well, Pizzolatto’s recent Instagram post will send fans into a frenzy.

In late April, Pizzolatto posted a photo of him with Harrelson and McConaughey, and it definitely appeared all three were in very high spirits.

However, it’s not the photo that’s important. It’s the caption that is bound to draw everyone’s interest.

“That’s a wrap on the complete table read for True Detective – The Return. Shame we’ll probably never get to film it… What a story,” the “True Detective” creator wrote.

Is Pizzolatto joking?

There’s long been whispers about the talented duo returning, and McConaughey has definitely left the door wide open for a return.

HBO would back up a Brinks truck if it meant one more season of “True Detective” with the original detectives from season one.

Both actors would make an insane amount of money.

Will Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson do another “True Detective” season? (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

However, it seems likely that he’s just joking or teasing something that’s far off on the horizon. It’s impossible to say for sure, but if there was serious movement on “True Detective” with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, it’s likely the news would already be out.

“True Detective: Night Country” with Jodie Foster will air at some point this year. Some in the comments speculated Pizzolatto might really be teasing a cameo for the two.

That’s not too far-fetched. While neither appeared in season three, their characters were referenced and shown in a newspaper clipping. There’s precedent to tie things back to previous seasons.

The only guarantee I can make is a new season with Martin Hart and Rust Cohle would be an absurd hit for HBO. Will it happen? Probably not, but the door is definitely not entirely closed. Give fans what they want.