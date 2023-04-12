‘True Detective’ Season 4 Trailer Drops, Promises Unbelievably Sinister Ride

Videos by OutKick

The first teaser for “True Detective: Night Country” is out, and it’s a sight to behold.

The fourth season of the hit HBO series will premiere on an unspecified date this year, and if the preview is a solid indication of what fans can expect, it’s going to be an unbelievably dark and sinister ride.

Jode Foster and Kali Reis star as two police officers on the hunt for the truth in a missing persons case in remote Alaska. Grab your favorite beer and dive in.

The plot of the fourth “True Detective” season is described as, “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

That by itself sounds pretty damn dark. After all, that’s what the show has always been. Season one with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson was one of the darkest seasons of TV viewers have ever seen.

Season three wasn’t far behind. Now, it looks like season four will be right up there too. That’s what fans want.

First “True Detective: Night Country” trailer released. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SS5bk7XiNVU)

Should there be a worry about “True Detective: Night Country” going woke?

Overall, the preview is really intriguing and solid. I’m all for it. There’s no doubt I’ll check it out once it premieres, but I must admit early in the trailer, it looked like there might be some unnecessary drama between Foster and Reis’ characters.

It could be similar to the previous seasons where the partners don’t get along. That’s been a prominent feature – not a bug – in the first three seasons. As long as it doesn’t go woke with race, sexism or anything else, fans will enjoy it.

Remember, fans love content that is just entertaining. Nobody wants to be lectured while watching TV. Viewers just want a good time.

“True Detective: Night Country” teaser released. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SS5bk7XiNVU)

If “True Detective: Night Country” sticks to the template that has made the series a hit, it will almost certainly be a success. Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for all the updates as we have them on “True Detective” season four. Can’t wait!