‘True Detective’ Season 4 Finishes Filming, Release Timeline Possibly Becoming Clear

Cameras have finished rolling on “True Detective” season four.

The highly-anticipated fourth season of the hit HBO series stars Jodie Foster, and expectations are incredibly high for “True Detective: Night Country.”

HBO has been on a tear lately with “House of the Dragon” and “The Last of Us.” Now, fans are gearing up for a new season of “True Detective.”

Producer Mari Jo Winkler and writer Issa Lopez both announced on social media a few days ago filming had finished in Iceland.

Fans have high hopes for “True Detective” season four.

Details about the fourth season have been kept under wraps. Not much is known at all. HBO’s public logline is, “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) must confront their pasts and the dark truths lying underneath the Arctic ice.”

Obviously, that’s not much to go off of, but it does sound incredibly interesting. HBO previously released three seasons.

The first one with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson is viewed by many as the single greatest season of TV ever made.

It was unbelievably dark and captivating. Season two was a massive letdown and season three with Mahershala Ali got things back on track.

“True Detective” season four finishes filming. When will the new season with Jodie Foster premiere? (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Now, Jodie Foster will lead the way in season four. A story about a group of men who seemingly disappear from the face of the Earth is definitely more than enough to get my interest.

And whenever characters “must confront their pasts and the dark truths lying underneath the Arctic ice,” you know you’re in for a great time.

The darkness of The Arctic falls heavy upon #NightCountry. The new season of the HBO Original #TrueDetective, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis is coming soon. #NightCountryHBO pic.twitter.com/h3j1X3N000 — True Detective (@TrueDetective) February 15, 2023

With filming finished, it seems likely season four could drop in the fall or early 2024. When it does, you can count on OutKick having plenty of coverage. It will be great to get another season of dark and engaging entertainment.