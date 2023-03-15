Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson Reuniting For New TV Series Years After ‘True Detective’

Videos by OutKick

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson will, once again, be on TV together.

The dynamic duo changed TV forever when they starred in “True Detective” back in 2014. The two movie stars starring in a high budget television production kicked off a new era of major actors taking TV roles.

Season one of “True Detective” is also widely viewed by many – myself included – as the single best season of TV ever produced.

Now, nearly a decade later, the two are teaming up again.

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson will star in Apple TV+ series.

McConaughey and Harrelson will star in a half-hour comedy on Apple TV+ that actually follows them play themselves, according to Deadline.

The series is described as follows:

The untitled series is an odd-couple love story that revolves around the “strange and beautiful bond” between the pair. The series will see their friendship “tested when their combined families attempt to live together on Matthew’s ranch in Texas.”

That means viewers won’t get any of the sinister chaos we experienced in “True Detective.” While that’s unfortunate, anything with these two together is bound to be great, right? It has to be.

Would fans have preferred McConaughey and Harrelson teaming up for a new season of “True Detective”? Without a doubt. Season four is in the works already, and they’re not in it.

So, fans of the duo will have to take what they can get. For now, that’s a half-hour comedy series. It’s unique and interesting. It’s also hard to imagine it won’t be fun given how naturally funny both men are.

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson teaming up for new TV series. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Fans would love both to return in “True Detective.”

As a huge “True Detective” fan, Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey teaming up for a new season would set the entertainment world on fire.

It’s hard to put into words just how impressive season one was nearly 10 years ago. Other than maybe “Justified,” nothing was nearly as entertaining.

In totality, there have been better series, but as a stand alone single series, “True Detective” season one remains untouched. Both characters were also left alive at the end. That means they could easily return in season five. Will it likely happen? No, but it’d be downright incredible if it did.

For now, fans will just have to settle for Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in an Apple TV+ series. It will be solid, but break the world and give us more “True Detective.”