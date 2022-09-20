Trudeau Sings ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Before Queen’s Funeral, Gets Booed

One-man cringe factory Justin Trudeau is at it again. This time he’s getting dragged for belting out Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” while on his trip to London for — you guessed it — Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Truth be told, it could’ve been worse. He could’ve gone with “Killer Queen,” “Tie Your Mother Down,” or “Another One Bites The Dust.”

Now that would’ve been tasteless.

Still, Trudeau likes to be the center of attention, which means he’ll take any chance to lay across the top of a baby grand piano like a lounge singer.

He could have chosen any song in the annals of recorded history, and yet it never donned on him that it might be best to not do a Queen song while in London for the Queen’s funeral. He could’ve done a song by practically any other artist aside from Queen (and probably G.G. Allin) without a problem.

Nope, the guy who has been tasked with leading the Great White North couldn’t even make that call.

In fairness, he hasn’t been able to successfully make any calls, especially when it comes to his administration’s COVID policies, which forced Canada’s lone NCAA school to head south to the US.

Trudeau’s dopey singing did not sit well with British citizens. Th who booed him when he left Canada House in London a few hours later.

OUCH: Trudeau booed outside of Canada House after he was caught singing Queen hours before the funeral. pic.twitter.com/WAQlIT2RrX — Keean Bexte 🇬🇧 (@TheRealKeean) September 19, 2022

While this blunder is kind of funny, Trudeau’s reputation will come out unscathed. Thanks to his liberal leanings, he has skirted several much bigger controversies. He’s already weathered a blackface scandal and using a private jet despite being a vocal climate advocate.

Pretty safe to say that after some of that, a crappy rendition of “Bohemian Rhapsody” before the Queen’s funeral won’t bring him down either.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle