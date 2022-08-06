Hypocrite Justin Trudeau Takes Private Jet to Vacation in Costa Rica

Justin Trudeau must have seen Gavin Newsom’s most recent feat of hypocrisy and thought to himself, “Well, I can easily top that.”

While Newsom vacations in states that he claims don’t share his beliefs while encouraging others to do the opposite, Trudeau’s vacations are even more antithetical to his stated priorities.

The prime minister of Canada was recently spotted landing in Costa Rica for a family trip, which on its own is nothing to be concerned about. Except, of course, the Trudeau family took a large private jet and appeared to have traveled entirely maskless:

This clip of a Covid enforcer and climate warrior landing in Costa Rica for holidays with his family all UNMASKED IN A PRIVATE JET has received over 1.3M views in 24hrs.



People are outraged online about Justin Trudeau’s hypocrisy.



But not one MSM story. pic.twitter.com/SXbCvSOxyL — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 5, 2022

Thanks to Trudeau’s incompetence and bewildering refusal to accept the reality that masks do not work, Canada still requires masks to travel. Not only are they required, but they can only be removed for “brief periods while eating, drinking, or taking oral medication.”

Trudeau unsurprisingly conforms to the purest instinct of liberal politicians; enforce the rules on the subjects while ignoring the rules themselves whenever they feel like it.

Justin Trudeau: Rules For Thee, Not For Me

But masks are only one part of his willingness to engage in awe-inspiring hypocrisy.

Just last year, Trudeau announced that “Climate change is the greatest long-term threat that we face as a global community.” As a result, his government declared their “highest possible ambition” to lower their “emissions reduction target:”

“During today’s Leaders Summit on Climate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, announced that Canada will enhance our emissions reduction target under the Paris Agreement – known as a Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) – by 40-45% below 2005 levels, by 2030. As a signatory to the Paris Agreement, Canada’s NDC reflects its highest possible ambition in light of its current national circumstances.”

Trudeau himself said that the country is committed to building a “cleaner future” for the world:

“Canada is a committed partner in the global fight against climate change, and together we will build a cleaner…future for all.”

He also released a plan earlier this year that called for a 42-percent cut in oil and gas emissions. The Bloomberg report quoted Trudeau saying that “big oil lobbyists” have had their time and that it’s “now up to workers and engineers to bring emissions down:”

“’If there’s any oil and gas sector in the world that can do it, it’s Canada’s,’ Trudeau told a conference in Vancouver. ‘Big oil lobbyists have had their time on the field,’ he added, saying it’s now up to workers and engineers to bring emissions down.”

Therein lies his real feelings on the subject.

Lowering emissions is the responsibility of workers, the little people who will be forced to endure extreme price increases and inconveniences to suit Trudeau’s absurdist “climate goals.”

Justin Trudeau: Limitless Protection

He gets to enjoy maskless travel on a luxurious, carbon spewing private jet, while the peasants that live under his mandates are responsible for fulfilling his political agenda.

Trudeau knows he has limitless protection from media outlets and “experts” who share his ideology and will never call out the rampant hypocrisy.

So instead of facing any consequences or criticism, he’ll be able to continue to engage in that most fundamental of left wing beliefs. Rules are for thee and not for me.