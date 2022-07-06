Gavin Newsom Vacations in Montana Despite California Ban on State-Funded Travel Due to ‘Anti-LGBTQ+ Policies’

It’s been remarkably well documented how rampant hypocrisy is among the left.

Just as one example, politicians and influential celebrities choose to travel around the world on private jets and take chauffeured SUV’s while claiming to care about the global “climate crisis.”

COVID exacerbated those pre-existing tendencies, as politicians like Nancy Pelosi supported business closures and indefinite mask mandates while asking salons to open exclusively for them and parading maskless inside.

But perhaps no politician better encapsulates the unending hypocrisy of the modern left better than California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Newsom enforced a ridiculous set of capacity restrictions and business closures while allowing his own winery to remain open and famously dining indoors, maskless at the French Laundry in Napa Valley.

Then after multiple lockdowns that permanently shuttered thousands of California small businesses and kept Disneyland closed for over a year, Newsom recently ran a laughable political ad in Florida claiming to be a champion of freedom:

He purposefully kept public schools closed while his kids attended private schools that reopened for in-person instruction in 2020.

Just a few months ago, Newsom appeared at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, posing for maskless photos with celebrity friends while LA still had an indoor mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status.

But Newsom’s hypocrisy was just getting started.

According to a new report, Newsom is on vacation in Montana, despite California banning state-funded travel to Montana due to “anti-LGBTQ+ policies.”

While the ban only applies to state-funded travel and his vacation is apparently not being paid for by taxpayers, the hypocrisy of visiting Montana while upholding a policy excluding the state from employee visitation is perfectly Newsom.

Not to mention that according to the report, Newsom’s team refused to comment on whether on whether the state is funding any security the governor might have with him.

His own office also identifies Montana as one of 4 states “likely” to have an abortion ban “in effect soon,” but that also was apparently not enough to dissuade Newsom from visiting, despite being a “pro-choice” crusader.

It’s easy to tell that Newsom and his team knew this would appear hypocritical, because they tried their best to hide his whereabouts, in stark contrast to his vacation to Mexico in 2021:

Here’s how the office disclosed Newsom’s vacation to Mexico last year versus how they communicated his current vacation. pic.twitter.com/Q6SYJjiAtG — Emily Hoeven (@emily_hoeven) July 6, 2022

But naturally, the importance of his supposed morals pale in comparison to taking what is surely a lavish vacation.

Newsom and his wife, described as the “First Partner,” were married at her parents Montana ranch in 2008, where the couple is now likely enjoying their time away from pro-choice and pro-mandate California.

This blatant hypocrisy is yet another example of why Newsom is the poster child for the “do as I say, not as I do” attitude of the progressive left.

He supports banning state employees from traveling to Montana, but is happy to vacation there himself when it suits him. He’s fine keeping his kids in school or sending his child to a maskless camp, while bowing to the teacher’s unions and pro-mask fanatics.

Even with this embarrassing incident, he’ll almost assuredly avoid any significant criticism from major media outlets, because they agree with his politics.

It’s hard to be disappointed when you have such low expectations, but somehow Newsom always finds a way.