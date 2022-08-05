Gavin Newsom Begs Hollywood To Stop Filming in Pro-Life States, Ignores His Own Vacation in Montana

It wouldn’t be another day that ends in “y” without Gavin Newsom doing something hypocritical.

Just a few weeks ago, Newsom was embroiled in yet another controversy for engaging in blatant hypocrisy after traveling to Montana for a vacation despite enforcing a ban on state funded travel due to “anti-LGTBQ+ policies.”

He enjoyed a lavish, maskless dinner at French Laundry in Napa while enforcing business closures and capacity limits on other restaurants.

Not to mention his absurd attack ad on Ron DeSantis, claiming that after vaccine and mask mandates, strict lockdowns, population loss and educational destruction that California was a beacon of freedom:

Now, a report from Fox News shows that Newsom is up to his old tricks yet again.

In a full page ad, Newsom attacked Hollywood producers and decision makers for filming television shows and movies in places like Oklahoma and Georgia; states that don’t share their “values” on abortion.

He also claims that the Supreme Court decision was “abhorrent,” and that Georgia and Oklahoma are waging a “cruel assault” on rights:

“Over the past several years, the legislatures of states like Georgia and Oklahoma have waged a cruel assault on essential rights,” Newsom, who is reportedly quietly mulling a 2024 presidential run, wrote. “Now, in the wake of the Supreme Court’s abhorrent decision overturning Roe v. Wade, those same states are quickly moving to strip reproductive freedoms.”

Nowhere in the ad did Newsom mention that he vacationed in a state that shares similar abhorrent values to Georgia and Oklahoma.

Governor Stitt of Oklahoma responded, pointing out that Newsom has a lot of problems to fix in his state, many of which are his own fault:

“Instead of attacking strong conservative leadership in red states like Oklahoma, perhaps Gavin Newsom should focus on addressing his state’s income tax, which is the highest in the nation, out-of-control energy costs, endless violent crime, people shooting up drugs in the streets, chronic homelessness, high cost of living, gridlock traffic, and rolling blackouts,” Stitt’s spokeswoman added in a statement to Fox News Digital. “If he needs pointers on how to actually run a state, he should give Governor Stitt a call.”

Remarkably, Newsom continued to double down on the nonsensical “freedom state” narrative:

“Today more than ever, you have a responsibility to take stock of your values — and those of your employees — when doing business in those states,” the ad says. “California is the freedom state.”

California has some of the most oppressive laws in the country, which have contributed to massive cost increases and disturbingly high tax rates.

The fact that Newsom thinks he can successfully run on “freedom” after being responsible for repeated lockdowns and school closures shows that he, probably correctly, thinks that the media will never criticize him for his delusional hypocrisy.

Meanwhile, Ron DeSantis continues to be the exact opposite of Newsom, recently asking government employees to follow the law without political bias instead of promoting lawlessness due to progressive activism.

It’s almost impossible to read Newsom’s words without laughter; his incompetence and hubris would be impressive if it weren’t so damaging:

“So to those in power to make decisions about where to film, where to hire, where to open new offices, we in California say: Walk the walk,” it says. “Choose freedom. Choose creativity. Choose California.”

The actual message to Hollywood producers should be to do what hundreds of thousands of other Californians have done: flee the state for competently run locations where you won’t be forced to live under the dictates of an incompetent governor desperate enough to lie and entrap you.