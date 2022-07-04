Brian Windhorst’s Jazz Prediction Gets a ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Remix

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst put on an absolute show last week on “First Take” as he predicted that the Utah Jazz were going to be making changes this offseason.
The Jazz had just traded Royce O’Neale to the Brooklyn Nets for a future first-round draft pick and he thought there were more moves coming.
He didn’t just deliver that piece as any other NBA analyst would. He made his prediction in the most over-the-top Brian Windhorst way possible.
If you haven’t seen it before, it’s really worth watching:
Windhorst’s prediction was right. The Jazz then traded center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a haul of draft picks.
His over-the-top theatrics in breaking down what was about to go down in Utah didn’t go unnoticed. It earned him praise and a few memes on social media.
The internet being the internet didn’t stop there. They took some of Windhorst’s most absurdly over-the-top moments from his Jazz prediction and created an all-time “Bohemian Rhapsody” remix out of them.
The 29-second video is hilarious.
This is the internet at its best.
Not bad for a guy who is often accused of riding LeBron James’ coattails to get where he is and who falls asleep during segments on live TV. Not bad at all.
This over-the-top version of Brian Windhorst is who he was always meant to be. We need more of it and the internet needs more of the spin-off content that comes from it.