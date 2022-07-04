Brian Windhorst’s Jazz Prediction Gets a ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Remix

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst put on an absolute show last week on “First Take” as he predicted that the Utah Jazz were going to be making changes this offseason.

The Jazz had just traded Royce O’Neale to the Brooklyn Nets for a future first-round draft pick and he thought there were more moves coming.

He didn’t just deliver that piece as any other NBA analyst would. He made his prediction in the most over-the-top Brian Windhorst way possible.

If you haven’t seen it before, it’s really worth watching:

Brian Windhorst was onto something all along when saying keep an eye on Utah pic.twitter.com/e9ajbGH7e4 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 1, 2022

Windhorst’s prediction was right. The Jazz then traded center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a haul of draft picks.

His over-the-top theatrics in breaking down what was about to go down in Utah didn’t go unnoticed. It earned him praise and a few memes on social media.

My wife says she’s going into Target for one thing.



But she grabs a cart…why is that? pic.twitter.com/afPaAiXUGh — Jeauxvaughn (@JeauxVaughn) July 2, 2022

“Evan says he’s only going to have one drink.



But he told the bartender to leave his card open.



Now why is that?“ pic.twitter.com/gOjylGs12n — evanem (@evanempdx) July 2, 2022

“My wife said she didn’t want anything.



Yet she is asking if I got fries.



Now why is that?” pic.twitter.com/0EvYR9iJUB — DC Food Pundit (@DCFoodPundit) July 2, 2022

Hot dogs come in packs of 10.



But buns come in packs of 8.



Now why is that? pic.twitter.com/iliPMHdVZR — Alex Watt (@AlexanderWatt) July 2, 2022

The internet being the internet didn’t stop there. They took some of Windhorst’s most absurdly over-the-top moments from his Jazz prediction and created an all-time “Bohemian Rhapsody” remix out of them.

The 29-second video is hilarious.

This is the internet at its best.

Not bad for a guy who is often accused of riding LeBron James’ coattails to get where he is and who falls asleep during segments on live TV. Not bad at all.

This over-the-top version of Brian Windhorst is who he was always meant to be. We need more of it and the internet needs more of the spin-off content that comes from it.