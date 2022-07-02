ESPN’s Brian Windhorst Goes Full Nostradamus 

On the first day of NBA free agency, ESPN NBA analyst Brian Windhorst said something fishy was going on in Salt Lake City.

The Utah Jazz sent Royce O’Neale to the Brooklyn Nets for a future first-round draft pick on Thursday, causing Windhorst to openly ponder if Utah was getting ready to make some changes.

You should watch this entire clip, because it’s Windhorst at the top of his game.

Brian Windhorst was onto something all along when saying keep an eye on Utah pic.twitter.com/e9ajbGH7e4 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 1, 2022

As it turns out, Windhorst’s curiosity was spot on.

On Friday, the Jazz traded center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for an absurd amount of draft picks and several players.

Minnesota is sending its 2023, 2025 and 2027 picks unprotected and a top-5 protected 2029 pick to Utah, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/fz3wxKJT0D — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

Along with the draft picks, Minnesota will send Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Leandro Bolmaro in the deal. It’s a ridiculous haul for Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz, but it was Windhorst’s prediction and theatrics that had social media ablaze on Friday.

Twitter lost it as Windhorst’s segment made the rounds on the internet, and went fully crazy when the Jazz made their move.

Today, Brian Windhorst finally became president. pic.twitter.com/Hz0irXwAgQ — Ross Patterson (@StJamesStJames) July 1, 2022

Brian Windhorst is on a heater rn 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/wM9abPxmQ3 — Dunk League (@DunkLeague) July 1, 2022

Hilarious that Brian Windhorst's wild First Take segment has been validated. Makes it 100x funnier/entertaining. https://t.co/UEx6MK2Hdk — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) July 1, 2022

“So that’s when I put everyone onto what Utah was up to. Royce O’Neale was the key. The name’s Windhorst. Brian Windhorst.” pic.twitter.com/5OxRwFW2qv — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) July 1, 2022

NBA fans may want to put on Twitter notifications for Windhorst for next few weeks, because the man is locked in.