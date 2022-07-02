ESPN’s Brian Windhorst Goes Full Nostradamus 

On the first day of NBA free agency, ESPN NBA analyst Brian Windhorst said something fishy was going on in Salt Lake City. 

The Utah Jazz sent Royce O’Neale to the Brooklyn Nets for a future first-round draft pick on Thursday, causing Windhorst to openly ponder if Utah was getting ready to make some changes. 

You should watch this entire clip, because it’s Windhorst at the top of his game.

 

As it turns out, Windhorst’s curiosity was spot on. 

On Friday, the Jazz traded center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for an absurd amount of draft picks and several players. 

 

Along with the draft picks, Minnesota will send Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and  Leandro Bolmaro in the deal. It’s a ridiculous haul for Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz, but it was Windhorst’s prediction and theatrics that had social media ablaze on Friday. 

Twitter lost it as Windhorst’s segment made the rounds on the internet, and went fully crazy when the Jazz made their move. 

 

NBA fans may want to put on Twitter notifications for Windhorst for next few weeks, because the man is locked in. 

Written by Joe Morgan

