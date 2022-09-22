Triple H Wants To Add NBA Player To WWE Roster

Triple H is now at the helm of the WWE and he’s looking to add to the company’s talent pool by adding some NBA experience to the roster.

The WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative is all in favor of giving 8-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard a chance to hop in the ring.

Triple H, a.k.a. Paul Levesque, fielded a question from Sporting News about the possibility of Howard joining the company.

“When he says, ‘Hey, I want to give this a shot,’ he’s got my phone number. All he’s got to do is call me, and we’ll see what can happen,” Triple H said.

He also spoke highly of Howard’s appearance at a WWE tryout in Nashville, specifically praising Howard’s ability to hop on the mic and cut a promo.

Dwight Howard has been vocal about his desire to sign with the WWE. (Getty Images)

Howard Will Need To Put In The Work

Howard has been vocal about wanting to join the company. However, as Triple H pointed out, there’s a substantial difference between saying you want to wrestle and putting in the work.

“Dwight, in the conversations we had, was like, ‘I really wanna do this; I’m serious, I really wanna do this,’ but we hear that a lot,” he said.

“There’s a difference between saying ‘I want to do this’ and putting in the grind.”

Howard wouldn’t be venturing into uncharted territory by going into wrestling without any previous experience.

“If he’s willing to put in the grind and drive that guys like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny and Tyson Fury are willing to put in, then let’s go.”

Maybe at some point, we’ll see Howard at Wrestlemania. In the meantime, he’s a contestant on the upcoming reality show Special Forces: The Ultimate Test. The show has celebrities trying their hand at special forces training.

It will premiere next January on Fox.

