Dwight Howard Could Be The Next WWE Superstar

Dwight Howard, the 2008 NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion, could soon be working on a very different kind of slam.
On Thursday, Howard showed up to a WWE tryout in Nashville, TN (the host city for this weekend’s WWE SummerSlam), and stole the show with an epic promo that could’ve had him easily confused for a years long WWE vet.
All 6-feet-10 inches of Howard took the Nashville stage in front of WWE executives that included the company’s Head of Creative, Triple H. And the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year delivered, emphatically asking the crowd: “Who’s the master?”
A moment later, Howard implored a fictional opponent to “kiss my Converse,” then dropped the mic and exited the stage to a chorus of cheers.
See Howard’s impressive WWE tryout promo below.
Dwight Howard was a surprise participant at the WWE Tryout in Nashville today. He told me he legit wants to join the WWE one day. pic.twitter.com/LiUnNqPsdv
— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 28, 2022
Not only did Howard’s promo go off without a hitch, but he clearly looks the part of a WWE superstar. He towers over other WWE performers and is also a chiseled 265 pounds with enough athleticism to have been named an NBA All-Star eight times.
But Howard’s surprise appearance at the WWE event was more than just a fun cameo. An NBA free agent, Howard, 36, is interested in eventually making a career out of the WWE.
“I think it is something that’s in my future,” Howard told reporter Arash Markazi. “I love the WWE. I love wrestling. Howard later added: “Hopefully one day in the future I’ll actually be in the ring wrestling and holding up the (championship) belt. That would be amazing.”
A veteran of 18 NBA seasons, Howard still feels as though he can contribute for an NBA team in need of a big man, but also looks forward to his second career.
“I love basketball, it’s my passion. I still have years left in me,” Howard told Markazi. “I would definitely love to (still) play and end my career on a high note, great note. And then transition to the best business in the world, the WWE.”
In the more immediate future, he plans to be on hand for SummerSlam from Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night.
Then…
“One day become a WWE legend myself,” said Howard.
