Dwight Howard Could Be The Next WWE Superstar

Dwight Howard, the 2008 NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion, could soon be working on a very different kind of slam.

On Thursday, Howard showed up to a WWE tryout in Nashville, TN (the host city for this weekend’s WWE SummerSlam), and stole the show with an epic promo that could’ve had him easily confused for a years long WWE vet.

All 6-feet-10 inches of Howard took the Nashville stage in front of WWE executives that included the company’s Head of Creative, Triple H. And the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year delivered, emphatically asking the crowd: “Who’s the master?”

A moment later, Howard implored a fictional opponent to “kiss my Converse,” then dropped the mic and exited the stage to a chorus of cheers.

See Howard’s impressive WWE tryout promo below.

Dwight Howard was a surprise participant at the WWE Tryout in Nashville today. He told me he legit wants to join the WWE one day. pic.twitter.com/LiUnNqPsdv — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 28, 2022

Not only did Howard’s promo go off without a hitch, but he clearly looks the part of a WWE superstar. He towers over other WWE performers and is also a chiseled 265 pounds with enough athleticism to have been named an NBA All-Star eight times.

But Howard’s surprise appearance at the WWE event was more than just a fun cameo. An NBA free agent, Howard, 36, is interested in eventually making a career out of the WWE.

“I think it is something that’s in my future,” Howard told reporter Arash Markazi. “I love the WWE. I love wrestling. Howard later added: “Hopefully one day in the future I’ll actually be in the ring wrestling and holding up the (championship) belt. That would be amazing.”

A veteran of 18 NBA seasons, Howard still feels as though he can contribute for an NBA team in need of a big man, but also looks forward to his second career.

“I love basketball, it’s my passion. I still have years left in me,” Howard told Markazi. “I would definitely love to (still) play and end my career on a high note, great note. And then transition to the best business in the world, the WWE.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwight Howard (@dwighthoward)

In the more immediate future, he plans to be on hand for SummerSlam from Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night.

Then…

“One day become a WWE legend myself,” said Howard.

