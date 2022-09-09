Dwight Howard To Appear On Fox Reality Show

NBA player Dwight Howard will be one of 16 celebrities competing on a new reality show.

He’ll appear on Special Forces: The Ultimate Test which is set to premiere next January. The show features contestants taking part in special forces training.

Howard is one of several athletes in the show’s cast. Former NFL receiver Danny Amendola, former MLB catcher Mike Piazza, soccer player Carli Lloyd, skier Gus Kenworthy, and gymnast Nastia Liukin will also appear on the show.

Will these 16 celebrities have what it takes to prove themselves as limitless? Watch ‘Special Forces: The Ultimate Test’ this January to find out. pic.twitter.com/U6DAVyEn6P — Reality Club FOX (@RealityClubFOX) September 7, 2022

The rest of the cast comes from all kinds of different places with TV personality Dr. Drew Pinsky, reality TV regular Kate Gosselin, and former White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci.

“Special Forces: The Ultimate Test puts celebrities you know and love through the most pure and authentic test of endurance that I have ever seen,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox.

“It’s an eye-opening glimpse into the most intense training in the world and gives a taste of the grit and bravery our armed forces show on a daily basis, which was a life-changing experience for these celebrities.”

You’ve got to think that going into a competition like this, all of the athletes skyrocket right to the top of the list. It’s hard to imagine Jamie Lynn Spears or Montell Jordan besting professional athletes in any aspect of special forces training.

But who knows with reality TV? Maybe it could happen.

Howard has 18 NBA seasons under his belt and stints with the Magic, Lakers, Rockets, Hornets, Hawks, Wizards, and Sixers.

The 3-time Defensive Player of the Year currently is without a deal for the upcoming 2022-23 season. He has said that if he can’t get an NBA deal, he may turn to the WWE.

