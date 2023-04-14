Travis Kelce’s Gifted Truck From His Brother Stolen At Strip Club

Videos by OutKick

Travis Kelce isn’t the first guy to be robbed at a strip club. He may, however, be the first to lose his brother’s gifted car because the spare keys were in the glove compartment.

Just a hunch.

During a new episode of their podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Travis unleashed a wild story about the one time brother Jason gave him a car only for him to lose it 10 hours later.

“My brother, when he got to league, he was working for a car dealership up in Philly — he knew I needed a car,” Travis, in college at the time, told guest Shannon Sharpe.

Apparently, Jason was given a dealership car — a brand new Ford F-150 — and, in turn, gave it to Travis.

The younger Kelce than drove that bad boy straight to a strip club — in CLEVELAND — and then came out to an empty parking space.

Whoops!

“Within the first 10 hours of me having the vehicle, I go up to Cleveland — you know, visit the ‘boom boom room’ — went to the strip club, came back out of the strip club (and) … that car was gone!”

Jason Kelce deserves a medal for putting up with Travis Kelce. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce gits up Cleveland strip club, loses truck

Wild. Can’t imagine a worse feeling than realizing you’ve lost your brother’s brand new truck while you were inside getting a lap dance. I’ll obviously never know what that feels like, but it sounds horrible.

The losing-the-car part, not the lap dance part. That sounds fine.

Anyway, turns out it wasn’t all on Travis Kelce.

“What happened?” Sharpe asked, to which Jason responded, “Left the keys in the car!”

Turns out, there was a spare key in the car — which I guess sort of absolves Travis somewhat? I don’t know, what do we think?

I’ll be honest with you, I once locked both keys in my car in my driveway. OK, it wasn’t me, it was my wife, but whatever. Go ahead and make the joke, I get it.

My point is, I may not be the best judge here. I’ve also had my car broken into … twice … because I left it unlocked. Again, I don’t have the best track record.

Anyway, looks like Travis’ side of the story didn’t hold up in court. Jason went on to say that the insurance company did NOT buy the whole break-in story because there was no sign of a break-in.

Probably because … there was none.

“You lied to me initially,” Jason added. “You always lie.”