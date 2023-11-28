Travis Kelce Wears Strip Club Shirt After Chiefs Win In Las Vegas, OMG What Will Taylor Swift Think?

Videos by OutKick

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is a bonafide NFL superstar. He’s a two-time Super Bowl Champion, a seven-time All-Pro and a future Pro Football Hall of Famer. However, none of that raised him to the level of American icon like dating pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Travis and Jason Kelce both saw their popularity rise following their meeting in last year’s Super Bowl. The attention was enough to even make their mother, Donna Kelce, famous.

Still, the NFL audience was sorely lacking in the teenaged-girl fan department. Enter: Taylor Swift.

Now that Kelce and Swift are officially an item, Kelce needs to prepare for what that means for him. First and foremost it means that he no longer has any privacy and anything he does will be seen as a reflection on his girlfriend.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have dinner at Waverly Inn. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

To that end comes a photo showing Kelce after the team’s win over the Raiders wearing a shirt that appears to say “Crazy Horse 3 Las Vegas.” That’s a strip club in Vegas located less than one mile from the Raiders home stadium.

An Instagram user @toriiiiibrook_ posted photos from the game and one of them showed the Chiefs tight end wearing the shirt.

According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, “The CH3 shirt Kelce was wearing is sold only at the club, not available online. There is no confirmation or indication Kelce actually visited the club on this trip, through it is possible he was a customer in previous Vegas visits. Or, the item could be a gift from a fan or family member.”

The newspaper additionally reported that the club declined to say whether or not Kelce ever actually stepped foot inside Crazy Horse 3, citing guest privacy for all attendees.

Additionally, the Chiefs media department declined to comment.

Taylor Swift has a squeaky-clean image that revolves around her as “America’s Sweetheart.” Her boyfriend donning the logo of a Vegas strip club surely can’t sit well with the pop star.

Even if she doesn’t personally care, it’s not great for the brand.

And we know how important branding is to people like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.