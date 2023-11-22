To The Surprise Of No One, Roger Goodell Is Pumped About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce, But Why Wouldn’t He Be?

Videos by OutKick

To the dismay of many, Taylor Swift hijacked a significant part of the 2023 NFL season, but one guy not bothered by that is NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

He’s all about the popstar’s romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce that has been tabloid fodder for weeks… and got the NFL some immense, free publicity.

Goodell was asked about the “Tayvis” phenomenon (missed opportunity not referring to it as “Taylor”) during an interview on CBS Mornings, and he was all about it.

Hell, the dude sounds like a certified Swifty.

Commish Is All-In On The Swift/Kelce Side Show

“They’re happy, they seem to be enjoying their relationship,” Goodell said, giving his take on their relationship. Note: Pete Rozelle would never). “That’s great in and of itself.”

Goodell then talked about how Taylor Swift showing up to games and pretending to be interested in football is good for the league.

“It has connected more fans of Taylor’s and more fans of the NFL. And, in some ways, to see that they have a connection, now they have a connection to our game and to Taylor,” he added. “She’s an unbelievable artist. Obviously, Travis is an unbelievable player.

“I think it’s great for the league to have that kind of attention, so we welcome it.”

Why wouldn’t that be his take? Do you how much money leagues spend to promote themselves? Even while the NFL practically owns several days of the week at this point, Taylor Swift gave them an influx of new viewers the likes of which haven’t been seen in years.

That makes Goodell look good and he didn’t have to do anything. Heck, Donna Kelce put in more legwork in all of this nonsense than he did.

That’s great for him though. The only thing more gratifying than success you had to work hard for is insane success that you didn’t have to lift a finger for.

Sure, everything is cool now, but what if the Swifties decide they’re done with the NFL? …Actually, that’s pretty cool too. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Goodell Is Happy Now, But Will The Swifites Stick Around?

However, I’m curious to see if any of the folks shepherded into the warm embrace of the NFL by Taylor Swift will stick around. I would wager that they won’t. So, in the short term, it’s a cool boost. However, it likely won’t last.

But do you know what? If I were Roger Goodell I wouldn’t care one bit. Remember, this was a free boost. Yeah, it irked a lot of actual NFL fans, but how many people have quit watching NFL games because of the Taylor Swift circus?

It has to be a small, completely marginal number.

And so, when the Swifties inevitably jump ship and go ruin something else, the NFL is just back to more or less where it started. And they didn’t really have to do much.

So, yeah, of course Roger is digging this. Why wouldn’t he be? This is the easiest thing he has ever encountered in his time at the helm of the biggest league in the world. He has dealt with numerous scandals and pretty much everyone (except Kendra Lust apparently, which is mighty cool for him) hates his guts.

I’m sure he’s loving just sitting back, lacing his hands behind his head, and watching as the league goes on the Taylor Swift roller coaster ride.

