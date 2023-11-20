That’s It, I’m Sick Of Donna Kelce

Videos by OutKick

Donna Kelce can go away. Travis Kelce can take a hike. Brittany Mahomes can go without a Super Bowl title the rest of her life. Jackson Mahomes can go to jail. Gracie Hunt can stay. Jason Kelce can stay. The Kelce dad is fine because he is probably home on his recliner suckin’ down beers in Cleveland.

The brands that pay Donna and Travis Kelce can suck it. I hope the marketing agencies that are running all of these campaigns go out of business.

And I don’t want to hear a damn word out of Donna where she’s whining about having to answer questions about her son and Taylor Swift.

Today in Kansas City, there was Donna, once again, glady getting paid out of a marketing budget from another brand — this time she was slingin’ chicken strips for Raising Cane’s — and being treated like she’s the Pope of KC.

Donna Kelce aka Mama Kelce is in town for Monday Night Football! 🏈 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/QHtxADhU9l — Araceli Villanueva (@Aracelv1) November 20, 2023

That’s right, it took SIX cops to protect Donna from Chiefs fans — apparently people in K.C. don’t have anything better going on than hanging out at a Raising Cane’s — who made sure to stop by as Donna fulfilled her marketing duties before she was escorted to safety.

Donna…Donna…can you sign my 6X9 photo of you advertising Chunky soup?

Meanwhile, the Kelce marketing machine was cranked up on multiple fronts Monday.

In a new Wall Street Journal interview with Travis Kelce, we learn that Donna was really beating herself up over a “Today Show” interview where answered, “It was okay,” when the hosts asked how her first meeting with Swift went.

That created headlines, which then meant Travis’s team had the opportunity to turn that into headlines via a Wall Street Journal interview that was released the same day as Donna is working at Raising Cane’s and the Chiefs host Jason Kelce and the Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Put Donna Kelce right in the category with Sister Jean of most annoying sports tv celebrities. Just go away https://t.co/uNiCRhwL4N — Andrew Contrucci (@AndrewContrucci) October 6, 2023

Folks, this is all contrived marketing nonsense. You’re all being played here. It’s time for fans to turn on Donna and Travis.

I get that Donna is the perfect all-American Ohio mom for the brands to latch onto, but we’ve gone too far. Donna is like those bands you used to love until commercial radio started playing their songs and you turned on them for being overexposed.

Good luck if you’re tuning into Monday Night Football.

ESPN is about to bash your brains in with Momma Kelce coverage.