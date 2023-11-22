Travis Kelce Takes Another Jab At Jets’ Aaron Rodgers

Videos by OutKick

Travis Kelce took a jab at Aaron Rodgers this week as the two football stars continue to go at it.

However, what initially started off as playful jokes between the two now seems to have taken a little bit of a more personal tone.

After Rodgers [hilariously] ripped Kelce a few months ago on The Pat McAfee Show by bestowing him with the nickname “Mr. Pfizer,” Kelce responded by calling him “Mr. Johnson & Johnson” as Rodgers now plays for the Jets, who are owned by J&J heir Woody Johnson.

Rodgers then called for the two to get into a vax debate which led to Travis taking his own shot at him this past week during an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

“He’s in a situation where Tuesdays are his game days…. So I get it, man, I’ve been injured too…. Who knows what the guy is going through,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end responded.

Rodgers hasn’t played in an NFL game since the first drive of the New York Jets season opener after suffering an Achilles injury. Nothing worse than a player who wants to play not being able to go out there and an opponent reminding him of it.

“Mr. Pfizer” responds to Aaron Rodgers: pic.twitter.com/N3Ptfea9oH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2023

BEWARE OF THE SWIFTIES

Has Travis gotten a little cockier now that he’s one of the most famous men in the world since dating Taylor Swift?

Could be.

We know that Rodgers is already considered a villain by some in the NFL, and he clearly has been displaying his “IDGAF” attitude in recent years.

Could you imagine if Rodgers escalates things even further by bringing up Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift? The Swifties would lose their minds.

Miley Cyrus has a song called “The Climb,” Marren Morris has a song called “The Bones…” watch out Aaron – Taylor Swift may write a song called “The Jab” about you.

Something tells me based on Rodgers personality these days, he won’t care.