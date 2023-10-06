Travis Kelce Responds To Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Mr. Pfizer’ Criticism

Videos by OutKick

Travis Kelce is attracting all kinds of attention to himself these days.

First, with his rumored relationship with megastar Taylor Swift, helped along by her attendance at multiple NFL games the past few weeks. And secondly with his appearance in a relentless marketing campaign by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer out of a desperate attempt to sell more COVID boosters that no one wants.

Kelce’s Pfizer sponsorship has received a lot of attention, in and out of the NFL. Most prominently from New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who infamously shunned COVID vaccines.

Rodgers appeared on Pat McAfee’s show and discussed Kelce’s lucrative new partnership, derisively referring to him as “Mr. Pfizer” for his open support of the company that once claimed its vaccine was 100% effective in reducing transmisison.

During a Friday press conference, Kelce responded to the nickname, and in doing so inadvertently proved Rodgers’ point.

“I thought it was pretty good,” Kelce responded. “With this mustache right now I look like a guy named Mr. Pfizer. Who knew I’d get into the vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man? Mr. Pfizer vs. the Johnson and Johnson family over there.”

“I got it because of keeping myself safe, keeping my family safe, the people in this building, so yeah I stand by it 1000%. Fully comfortable with him calling me Mr. Pfizer.”

Somehow No One In Sports Media Cares About Travis Kelce’s Misinformation

Kelce’s best defense of the “Mr. Pfizer” nickname, that he got vaccinated to protect others and everyone else in the press conference room, is exactly why Rodgers’ criticized him.

Pfizer, along with government officials like Anthony Fauci, major media outlets, internet personalities and tech companies, repeatedly and relentlessly misrepresented the evidence on vaccine efficacy. There was never any remote justification for the claims that the original vaccination series would prevent infection or transmission, only wishful thinking from politically motivated “experts.”

Almost immediately after the vaccines achieved widespread distribution, even CDC reports confirmed that vaccinated individuals were contracting and transmitting COVID.

By the fall and winter of 2021, it was abundantly clear that there was no difference whatsoever in transmission rates based on vaccination status. Yet the lie that getting vaccinated was a selfless act that protected others persisted. And it’s that lie that Kelce repeats here.

Even as Pfizer and Moderna have desperately tried to keep up with the rapidly evolving virus by producing newly targeted booster doses, there’s been no change in efficacy against transmission or infection. Something that even FDA advisors have acknowledged.

Yet no one in the room challenged Kelce’s misinformation.

And it’s worth asking why.

Free Pass For Misinformation That Serves The ‘Correct’ Objectives

As is common in these types of debates, Aaron Rodgers has received most of the criticism from the sports media for daring to criticize Pfizer and Kelce.

Rodgers was continuously berated by sportswriters for refusing to comply with their ideologically motivated demands, even though his doubts were easily justifiable. But Kelce is happy to comply, and thus immune from any such scrutiny.

He’s happy to be described as “Mr. Pfizer,” despite the fact that as a healthy 33 to 34-year-old man, he had little to no risk of serious complications from COVID, that Pfizer misrepresented the evidence on COVID transmission and that the new booster he’s hawking was only tested on eight mice before being released to the public.

And why wouldn’t he be? He’s been told that getting vaccinated makes him a good person; obviously and substantially better than Rodgers, an uncaring granny-killer.

Those unjustified views have no doubt emerged thanks in large part to the reporters in the room that he’s happily pandering to. Reporters who claim to care about the spread of harmful misinformation, gleefully nodding along to misinformation that serves their agenda.

As always, the establishment media has played a substantial role in misleading the public, unquestioningly accepting whatever Pfizer told them. Despite evidence proving them wrong.

Kelce may be “fully comfortable” with taking their money and appeasing sportswriters in the process. But no amount of Pfizer sponsorship can change that Rodgers has the truth on his side.