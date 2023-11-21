Aaron Rodgers Went From Probably Going To Retire From NFL To Rushing Back From Major Injury … What Changed?

Videos by OutKick

Prior to his trade from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers claims he seriously contemplated retirement from the NFL. The 39-year-old quarterback went on a four-day darkness retreat and said prior to that he was “90 percent retired, 10 percent playing.”

Of course, the darkness ironically opened his eyes and made him realize he wanted to play football. Just not in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

So, the team traded him to the New York Jets. Rodgers promptly suffered a torn Achilles on the fourth play of his Jets tenure.

That seemingly meant that his season — and possibly career — had ended. However, as everyone knows by now, Rodgers wants to keep playing in the NFL.

Not just next year, but he wants back on the field this season.

On Tuesday, Rodgers made his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” Rodgers talked on a variety of topics, as he always does, but of course addressed his near future.

"Rehab has been difficult but in the midst of it there's been some beautiful experiences that I've had..



This isn't how I thought this season would go but life is about how you respond to adversity..



It just makes me miss the game that much more" ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/eDzXcU6xUj — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 21, 2023

The quote about missing football really stuck out to me. Less than a year ago, this guy was “90 percent” set to retire.

Now he misses football and can’t wait to get back on the field? What’s going on with this dude? Does he love football or not?

I fully understand that people can change their minds, but what the hell happened in that darkness cave? Did Rodgers see the Ghost of Football Past?

Either way, it’s quite the turnaround for Rodgers. And, the Jets need him back badly.

They just officially benched Zach Wilson and now turn to Tim Boyle as their starting quarterback. That doesn’t seem particularly promising. Over the next four weeks, New York plays the Dolphins twice along with the Falcons and Texans.

If they can somehow win two of those, they might stay alive in a suddenly open AFC (thanks to a rash of other teams also suffering quarterback injuries).

“So, you’re telling me there’s a chance…”