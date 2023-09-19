Travis Hunter, Dressed As A Giraffe, Says He Doesn’t Have Problem With Cheap Shot From Colorado State Defender Henry Blackburn

Videos by OutKick

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter suffered an injury on Saturday night against Colorado State. Rams defender Henry Blackburn delivered a vicious and late hit on Hunter after a pass intended for Hunter fell incomplete.

As OutKick’s Trey Wallace reported Monday, Blackburn is receiving death threats for his actions during Saturday night’s heated battle. Colorado ultimately won the game, 43-35, in double-overtime.

From Wallace’s article: “Blackburn has received threatening messages on social media and his phone. Unfortunately, his number, along with his mother’s phone number, were published on the internet following the play.”

Coaches, teammates, and fans react after wide receiver Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes was hit near the sideline on a pass attempt by defensive back Henry Blackburn #11 of the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field on September 16, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Also Monday, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders relayed that Hunter is expected to miss the next three Buffaloes games. That’s bad news for the team since two of their next three games come against ranked Pac-12 (for now) opponents, Oregon (10) and USC (5).

Travis Hunter isn’t mad at Colorado State’s Henry Blackburn for late hit that caused multiple-week injury

Despite the hit ending Hunter’s night and putting him out for nearly a month, he doesn’t hold any ill will toward Blackburn or Colorado State.

Dressed in what appeared to be a giraffe onesie, Hunter told fans during an internet stream that hits like that are part of the game.

“It’s football,” Hunter said. “Stuff like that is going to happen. You just gotta get up and fight again.”

Hunter said doctors forced him to leave the game and go to the hospital even though he did not want to come out of the game.

“Good thing the doctors were there because if there were no doctors, I would have still been out there playing,” he said.

Travis Hunter taking the ultimate high road here



pic.twitter.com/Djt04ktydi — RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) September 18, 2023

Good for Hunter, honestly. It would be easy for him to get angry and no one would blame him.

But, he decided to chalk it up to playing football, which is an inherently violent game.

Travis Hunter is easy to root for, hopefully he’s back out there making plays for Colorado sooner rather than later.