Deion Sanders Announces Significant Travis Hunter Health Update

Travis Hunter will miss at least Colorado’s next three games.

The star WR/CB for the Buffaloes had to be hospitalized after taking an unbelievably brutal shot during the win against Colorado State.

An absolute cheap shot by Colorado State leaves Travis Hunter sidelined with an injury 🚑



Colorado State classless early



Head coach Deion Sanders originally announced Hunter would miss some time, and a timeline has officially been laid out.

Hunter will be out for three games, Sanders told Carl Reed (via Brett McMurphy), and that means he’ll miss the games against Oregon, USC and Arizona. State.

Travis Hunter will miss three games.

Hunter’s girlfriend Leanna announced not long after the injury that the talented Colorado star was “okay,” and fans held their breath waiting for more clarity.

Now, fans know the team’s arguably most important player will miss three games, including against ranked Oregon and USC.

The specific issue still appears to be unknown, but given the fact he took a shot the midsection, it’s reasonable to believe the problem is tied to that part of his body.

Colorado star WR/CB Travis Hunter was injured against Colorado State. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

What does Travis Hunter being out mean for Colorado? It means the team needs a lot of people to step up against Oregon and USC.

The Ducks and Trojans are both very talented squads, and the Ducks are currently favored by 21 over the Buffaloes.

Teams don’t get better when a superstar two-way player misses time. They usually take a step back, and the upcoming two games are against great opponents.

Colorado star Travis Hunter will miss three games. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

It should be interesting to see how Deion schemes up the defense and offense with such an electric player having to miss three games. Hopefully, Hunter is back to 100% as soon as possible. You never want to see a guy with his skills miss time.