Travis Hunter’s Girlfriend Shares Health Update After Brutal Hit

Travis Hunter’s girlfriend Leanna shared some positive news for fans following a vicious hit.

The Colorado Buffaloes star WR/CB took a brutal hit in the first quarter that was beyond unnecessary. The play drew a flag and Hunter had to be taken to the hospital.

It was an incredibly scary moment for Hunter, Colorado and the fans, but there’s now been some good news shared with everyone.

Leanna posted on Instagram early Sunday morning a photo of Hunter in the hospital and wrote that he “is okay” and thanked everyone “for the prayers.”

You can see the post in the tweet below.

While Hunter’s girlfriend announced that he’s “okay” following the hit, people should expect to see him back right away.

It’s still not entirely known what the issue is, but Colorado head coach Deion Sanders announced after the game that the talented player will be “out for a few weeks.”

“But we’re going to do what we’ve got do to take care of him. So, I know Travis like a book, he probably is going to want to be out for two weeks, but we’ve got to make sure his health is more important than this game,” Deion told the press, according to Fox News.

Leanna says Travis Hunter is “okay,” and Deion says that he’ll miss at least a little time. It’s an unfortunate situation, but at least it doesn’t sound like the WR/CB star will miss a large chunk of the season.

Seeing as how ugly the hit he took was, it definitely seems like Travis Hunter caught a lucky break. The situation could have been much worse.