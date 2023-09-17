Colorado’s Travis Hunter Taken To Local Hospital Following Injury Against Colorado State

Videos by OutKick

Colorado two-way player Travis Hunter has been taken to a local hospital in the Boulder area after suffering an injury during tonight’s game.

The play came in the first half on tonight’s Colorado-Colorado State game, that was chippy from the very start. During the play, Hunter was hit as he was just out of bounds, which jolted him to the ground. After the hit, he was in obvious pain, but ended up returning.

Hunter, who has been a key part of the Colorado defense and offense through the first two games of the season, would be a tremendous loss for Deion Sanders. There’s no other player like Travis Hunter in college football this season.

For Colorado, they will now have to figure out a way to replace him on both sides of the football. Hopefully this is not a very serious injury, but for him to be taken to the hospital, it initially doesn’t sound like a good situation.

Colorado has found success with Hunter at wide receiver, especially during the season opener against TCU, where he had played over 105 snaps.

We will continue to mentor the situation and keep you posted with the latest info.