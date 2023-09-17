Deion Sanders Made Over $1 Million Since Jay Norvell Called Him Out Over Sunglasses. Coach Prime Should Split The Profits

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders might want to thank Colorado State’s Jay Norvell for his trash talk this week before Saturday night’s game. After Norvell discussed the Colorado head coach wearing sun glasses during interviews, Deion Sanders is now raking in the dough.

It all started this week when Jay Norvell was participating in a local radio show, and decided to discuss Deion Sanders wearing sunglasses during an interview with ESPN.

“When I talk to grown ups, I take my hat and glasses off,” Norvell said of Deion.

This set off the Colorado football team, with Sanders taking full advantage of the comments from Norvell. Considering Sanders has just launched a new sunglass line, this shot at Coach Prime came at the perfect time.

Not only did Deion call the game ‘personal’, but he rallied his football team, while passing out sunglasses to each player on the team this week.

“They don’t realize not only are we going to kick their butts because it’s personal but it’s going to be business, but it’s also pleasure…They just helped me with business,” the Colorado head coach explained.

On Saturday, a new report showed just how much Deion Sanders should be thanking Norvell.

Deion Sanders recently launched a line of custom sunglasses with Blenders Eyewear.



So when the Colorado St. head coach commented on him wearing them during interviews, Sanders took advantage.



Coach Prime handed them out to the entire team, which went viral on social media. And… pic.twitter.com/3kw9tPpYGQ — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 16, 2023

Head Coach Deion Sanders takes the field during warmups at Folsom Field on September 9, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. Coach Sanders will lead the Colorado Buffaloes in a matchup against their long-time rivals, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, during Coach Prime’s highly anticipated home debut. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Colorado head coach promoted the heck out of his new sunglasses for a reason, but just so happened to get lucky with Norvell’s comments. Or did he?

This would be the perfect setup if the Colorado State head coach somehow got a percentage of the new sales, thanks to his comments this week. It would certainly be the ultimate sales swing, but either way, Deion should probably cut him in on this week’s profit.

Making $1.2 million in one day, off some random comments from an opposing team’s coach. Deion Sanders is winning on and off the field.