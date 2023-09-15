Deion Sanders Gifts Team Sunglasses In Epic Move After Criticism From Colorado State Coach

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders is escalating his feud with Colorado State coach Jay Norvell, and that resulted in some free gear for his players.

Norvell and Sanders have been going back and forth ever since the former felt the need to take a shot at the way Deion conducts himself doing interviews. Specifically, the way he dresses.

“I sat down with ESPN, and I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder, I told them I took my hat off and I took my glasses off. I said, ‘When I talk to grown ups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me,'” Norvell said on his coach’s show earlier in the week.

The jab was clear. Deion keeps his sunglasses on and rocks a hoodie or hat at times, and the Rams head coach isn’t impressed.

Deion Sanders gifts Colorado players sunglasses.

Deion’s response? He surprised his entire team with sunglasses from his own line in an obvious attempt to prove he doesn’t care one bit what Norvell thinks.

“They don’t realize not only are we going to kick their butts because it’s personal but it’s going to be business, but it’s also pleasure…They just helped me with business,” the Colorado head coach explained.

In case you didn’t already know, it’s pretty clear to anyone paying attention that Saturday night is going to be a dogfight.

Deion, smartly, is milking this situation for all it’s worth. He could have said nothing in return and just played the game, but we all know that’s not his style.

Not at all. The Colorado coach loves attention. He’s leaning into it, and by gifting his entire team shades, Deion Sanders is essentially flipping Jay Norvell the bird. This is the chaos and drama college football fans love.

Deion Sanders gifts entire Colorado Buffaloes team free sunglasses. He’s currently feuding with Colorado State coach Jay Norvell. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Sunday night will be a fun one when Colorado and Colorado State take the field. After all the trash talking that’s happened, both sides better pray they win.