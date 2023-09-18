Colorado State DB Henry Blackburn, Who Delivered Controversial Hit To Travis Hunter, Receiving Death Threats: Report

Videos by OutKick

Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn has been put in the spotlight following his controversial hit on Colorado’s Travis Hunter. Unfortunately, this has led to him and his family receiving threatening phone calls and messages.

According to Colorado State AD Joe Parker, who spoke with Pete Thamel, Blackburn has received threatening messages on social media and his phone. Unfortunately, his number, along with his mother’s phone number, were published on the internet following the play.

The hit was completely reckless, and he was given a penalty. I’ll be interested to see if any further suspension will happen, which should likely be the case. No, he should not be banned from the football team, as some on social media are mentioning.

Also, Henry Blackburn’s family address, along with his campus address have also been published, leading to safety concerns from the school. AD Joe Parker told Thamel that Colorado State police are working with the local authorities to track down the threats.

“We’re very concerned about our player’s safety, as Henry and his family have continued to receive these threats,” Joe Parker told ESPN. “Henry never intended to put anyone in harm’s way on the football field. It’s not what we teach or coach. We hope that the irrational vitriol directed at Henry stops immediately.”

Wide receiver Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes is hit near the sideline on a pass attempt by defensive back Henry Blackburn #11 of the Colorado State. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Travis Hunter To Miss Multiple Weeks After Hit

Unfortunately for any student athlete, social media can be a very cruel place, especially when emotions are running high.

After Travis Hunter sustained the hit, which resulted in a personal foul, he was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Colorado coach Deion Sanders said that Hunter would miss three weeks, potentially longer.

An absolute cheap shot by Colorado State leaves Travis Hunter sidelined with an injury 🚑



Colorado State classless early



pic.twitter.com/7N1KmtWdyJ — Run Pure Sports (@RunPureSports) September 17, 2023

Deion Sanders has not gone into detail on the exact injury, and we don’t want to speculate at this time. But, losing a player like Travis Hunter will certainly hurt Colorado this weekend against Oregon, then against USC next weekend.

In the case of Henry Blackburn, let’s hope cooler heads prevail and everyone harassing him can move on with their lives. There’s certainly no reason to make him or his family feel unsafe about a play on the football field.