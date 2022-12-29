World Boxing Council Set To Create New Transgender Division In 2023 That ESPN Surely Can’t Wait To Promote

The World Boxing Council (WBC) is jumping into the new woke world by creating a transgender division in 2023. This will surely create a new buzz around a sport that’s been dying over the past 20 years.

The WBC shared its vision of the transgender-exclusive division with talkSport with WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman sharing that trans fighters will be limited on who they will be able to fight.

“Woman to man or man to woman transgender change will never be allowed to fight a different gender by birth,” Sulaiman said. “In boxing, a man fighting a woman must never be accepted regardless of gender change.”

To the WBC’s credit, it appears that they recognize a person born as a man has a physical advantage over a person born as a woman. Transgender boxers will not be able to compete against non-transgender boxers who were born male.

In reality, all the WBC is doing is creating a boxing division for men who have become women to fight other men who have become women, and vice versa.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman seems thrilled to promote a transgender boxing division in 2023. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The most eye-opening aspect of the new transgender boxing division is that Sulaiman and WBC admitted that they have no idea how many trans boxers are out there that may want to actually step into the ring.

“We do not yet know the numbers that there are out there, but we’re opening a universal registration in 2023, so that we can understand the boxers that are out there – and we’ll start from there,” Sulaiman expalined. He referred to this “universal registration” as a “global call” to fighters around the world.

In other words, the WBC is creating this transgender boxing division without knowing if there is an actual need or demand for it.

ESPN To Promote Transgender Boxing?

This is the WBC pulling a PR move to begin 2023 on the right (actually the liberal left) foot that ESPN is surely paying close attention to.

This is simply a prediction, but we could soon be living in a world where ESPN – who still broadcasts boxing – is showing highlights of trans fighters in the ring.

Who knows, the network could very well push pay-per-view fights between two transgender boxers nobody has ever heard of just to check that culture-appropriate box.

ESPN and SportsCenter already promote the WNBA every second they can despite knowing full well 98% of its audience can’t name a player in the league not named Brittney Griner. That may upset the 73 WNBA fans out there, but it doesn’t make it any less true.

Who’s to say the network won’t see this as another opportunity to lose more of its audience and more money just to be ahead of the woke curve it’s always happy to jump on?

