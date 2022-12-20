A Grand Total Of 20 People Showed Up To A Brittney Griner ‘Homecoming’ Celebration In Waco, ESPN Doesn’t Seem Happy About It

A church in Waco, Texas – home to Brittney Griner’s alma mater Baylor – hosted a homecoming celebration following her release from a Russian prison. The turnout for the event wasn’t exactly what the church was hoping for.

A total of 20 people showed up to the service of celebration on Monday held at University Baptist Church located less than 2 miles from Baylor’s campus, according to ESPN. A few others were supposed to show, but they were “sick.”

The recently published piece described the sparse scene at the church while insinuating that the city of Waco and Baylor weren’t, and still aren’t, all that accepting of Griner.

Sharyl West Loeung, a speaker and “social entrepreneur” according to her Instagram, led and organized the homecoming celebration and announced to the church that it would grieve “over the way the world is.”

It turns out few people wanted to come to church and “grieve” a divisive, politically-driven situation. Some people want to go to church and simply worship, believe it or not.

Brittney Griner was arrested at a Russia airport in February. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

ESPN Never Misses A Chance To Push Its Agenda

To no surprise, MSESPN believes Griner is a hero and deserves some sort of praise after her stint in a Russian prison. Waco is in the wrong, and Griner is in the right, according to the four-letter network’s opinion.

Griner was arrested on drug charges in February, pleaded guilty to said charges in July, and was released via prisoner swap in exchange for one of the most dangerous men alive, ‘The Merchant of Death.’

We’re not supposed to focus on those facts, however, only on how she sacrificed so much during her time as a Russian prisoner after breaking the law. Her prison sentence was ludicrous, anyone with a brain can agree, but that doesn’t erase that Griner broke the law.

As is the protocol for any story over 500 words published at ESPN, the story was sure to mention former President Donald Trump to portray the message that anyone that supports him is a bad person that doesn’t care about Griner.

“In a neighborhood less than a mile from the Baylor campus, a Trump flag was draped over the door of an apartment building. Down the road, at a house with a giant sign that said, “Moms drink free,” a few young adults pried open the door. They were asked about Griner, and their faces crinkled.

“I don’t think we should be talking about any of this,” one of them said, according to the story.

Public service announcement for ESPN and all other left-leaning legacy media out there: not everyone has to talk or care about Brittney Griner.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris