Kim Mulkey Shares Heartfelt Reaction To Brittney Griner’s Return Home, But Losers On Social Media Don’t Want To Hear It

Kim Mulkey, like just about every other college basketball coach in the country, shared a positive reaction to Brittney Griner’s release from a Russian prison. But, instead of fans applauding the head coach’s message about her former player, folks on social media decided to pile on Mulkey.

Before becoming the head women’s basketball coach at LSU, Mulkey spent 21 seasons as the head coach at Baylor. Mulkey coached Griner from 2009 to 2013 and pushed the Griner-led Bears to a national title in 2012.

Following Griner’s February arrest on drug charges in Russia, Mulkey didn’t comment on the matter which pushed the various media outlets that seek to be offended by everything to push the narrative that she didn’t care about her former player.

With Griner now back on U.S. soil after breaking the law in a foreign country and being swapped for ‘The Merchant of Death,’ Mulkey decided to share a heartfelt message about Griner returning home.

“God is good. Prayers are powerful,” Mulkey told ESPN. “Brittney is on her way home where she belongs. Our prayers remain with her and her family as they recover and heal together.”

Instead of people appreciating Mulkey’s kind words, some can’t get over the fact that she didn’t go to bat for Griner right after her arrest.

It’s shocking to see members of the oh-so-tolerable woke crowd hold a grudge against someone. Shocking, I tell you.

Kim Mulkey Happy To See Brittney Griner Return To The U.S., Woke Crowd Reacts With Pure Hate

If these angry people were being honest with themselves they would admit that their reaction actually stems from Mulkey being a christian woman who holds conservative values, not about her lack of comment on Griner.

Mulkey’s values and the way she goes about her business don’t align with the small, yet incredibly loud group of people on social media. She’s a punching bag for that crowd, but she’s shown time and time again that she can take a punch.

