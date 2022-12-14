Cambridge Dictionary Redefines What ‘Man’ and ‘Woman’ Means

In yet another example of the insanity of modern progressive activism, the Cambridge Dictionary has redefined “man” and “woman.”

Under previous definitions, which were reflective of reality, it said that “woman” meant an “adult female human being.”

Now, woman is any adult who “lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.”

It made the same anti-biology change for “man,” saying it’s “an adult who lives and identifies as a male though they may have had a different sex at birth.”

It’s not surprising that a dictionary would cave to transgender activism, but it still manages to be disappointing.

This is part of the disturbing trend of corporations and other agencies engaging in purposeful woke activism.

Universities, for example, promote biologically male athletes like Lia Thomas with nominations for “woman of the year.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 16: Will Thomas of the Pennsylvania Quakers during a meet against the Brown Bears at Sheerr Pool on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania on November 16, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

The NHL also recently publicly supported a transgender hockey tournament.

Beyond that support, they responded to criticism with similar anti-reality sentiments.

Dictionary Abandons Biology

The updated dictionary definitions don’t stand up to even the slightest scrutiny.

Male and female are biologically defined terms. No matter what a human being does, they cannot ever change their biological sex.

“Living” as a male or female despite being born a different sex is quite literally a rejection of scientific reality. It’s as impossible as someone deciding to live as a tree, despite being born a human.

Unsurprisingly though, the “party of science” fully supports such views, despite the inherent absurdity.

Frustratingly, radical gender ideology has completely taken over most major institutions.

Administrators and executives live in fear of offending gender activists, and so abandon accuracy in favor of advocacy.

It’s a dystopian thought, that even dictionaries can’t be counted on to define the world we live in without politicization.

It should be fun to see what meanings they erase in 2023.