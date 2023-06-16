Transgender Activist Who Was Banned From The White House For Flashing Apologizes, But Then Plays Victim And Oddly Focuses On Race

Videos by OutKick

The transgender activist who flashed their boobs at the White House’s Pride event has apologized — if that’s what you truly take away from this.

It’s amazing how getting banned from the White House will make one change their tune…

Rose Montoyta is the transgender woman/biological man/activist who courted controversy by being part of a group of transgender guests who posed in front of the Truman Balcony (which was bedecked with incorrectly displayed flags for the occasion) with their shirts off.

Montoya defended what most sane people would easily pick out as completely inappropriate for any White House event.

However, while the White House buried its head in the sand and hoped it would blow over, it didn’t and they slapped Montoya and others with a well-deserved ban.

So, now Montoya is apologizing in a video posted to Twitter.

“In a quick moment of fleeting and overwhelming trans joy, I decided to do something unbecoming of the guest of the president at the White House lawn celebration,” Montoya said.

Trans joy? God forbid, someone admit that their rampant narcissism and a Biden administration that does nothing about anything ever made them think they could do whatever they wanted with zero consequences.

But, no; joy — specifically trans joy — was to blame.

Got it.

Transgender activist Rose Montoya apologized for flashing their boobs at the White House and tried to play the victim. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Transgender Activist’s Apology Takes Wild Turn, Plays Victim

But wait there was more.

“I want to take this moment to apologize for the impact of my actions,” Montoya continued with the mea culpa, before taking a turn no one saw coming. “I especially want to apologize to my black trans brothers and siblings, especially transgender women who are black. Because I understand that you all are constantly at a disproportionate level, impacted by the actions of others, and especially by anti-trans violence.”

How Montoya twisted their public boob flashing into a race issue is beyond me. These are some Olympic-level woke mental gymnastics going on.

You can’t flash your boobs at the White House. You just can’t. It doesn’t matter how much the President and First Lady pander to you beforehand. That’s got nothing to do with pride or race or whatever excuse you can come up with, that’s just common decency and respect for the institution of the presidency.

But remember, everyone who called them out for it is a bully and they’re the victim.

“I would also like to apologize to my family and friends who have been harassed. I would also like to apologize to my own community. And last but not least, I would like to apologize to the president, the White House, and the nation.”

I don’t know if the nation accepts that empty apology. Feels a bit empty. Like they’re only because they’re not going to be invited to hit up the White House next year to pose for vapid Instagram photos.

Funny how that works.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle