Trans Influencer Banned From White House Blames Bud Light Boycott, Calls Sane Americans ‘Bullies’

Everyone say a quick prayer for Rose Montoya — the trans activist who was banned from the White House for “freeing the nipple.”In a terrible turn of events, Montoya said the ongoing Bud Light and Target boycotts have made a dent in business.

In fact, its us close-minded Americans who got her banned the White House — not the fact that she decided to go topless.

Montoya actually took it one step further in an interview with The Guardian late Tuesday, blaming the ongoing boycotts for a noticeable lack of business during June’s Pride month.

She then called us all bullies. Bullies!

“I’ve spoken to a lot of my trans friends and colleagues, and we’ve all noticed less brands seeking partnerships and smaller budgets for Pride campaigns,” Montoya said. “It’s disappointing.”

“I’m disappointed to see brands caving to bullies. When it comes to Pride, I need to know if a company is doing good in the world and actually showing up for our community. I’m very selective of who I work with, and I need to know that a company is doing good in the world, not just profiting off of us.”

Rose Montoya blames Bud Light, Target for White House ban

Shame on us for not supporting Bud Light after plastering Dylan Mulvaney on a can, or Target for selling pronoun shirts to ours kids. You’re a bully, you’re a bully, and you’re a bully!

In case you missed it, Montoya was banned from the White House Tuesday after Joe Biden and Co. took a days to deliberate after she flashed her implanted boobs from the lawn.

Montoya — who goes by a “model” — is a biological man and posted the viral clip from the White House Pride event on Saturday.

She also took a selfie with Joe Biden, who later declared the United States a “nation of Pride.”

Evidently not, according to Montoya!

NSFW: Trans activists post video of themselves topless at White House Pride event



pic.twitter.com/FacV677DD6 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 13, 2023

“This behavior is inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House. It is not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance. Individuals in the video will not be invited to future events,” the White House said in a statement.

Speaking of statements — Montoya promised her followers that she would soon have a statement of her own. Can’t wait.

As for Bud Light, the once-popular beer was down another 24% in recent sales numbers, while Target’s stock has sunk nearly $15 billion in less than a month.

Prayers up for Montoya as corporations around the country have apparently seen those numbers and decided to maybe sit this one out.