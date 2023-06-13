White House Finally Condemns Trans Model For Going Topless On South Lawn

Videos by OutKick

The White House decided Tuesday it didn’t appreciate a so-called trans model flashing implanted boobs in its yead.

“This behavior is inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House. It is not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance. Individuals in the video will not be invited to future events,” the statement read.

It took the White House a few days to condemn the behaviors.

The “model” goes by Rose Montoya, a biological man, who posted a viral clip from the White House Pride event on Saturday.

Montoya also took a selfie with Joe Biden, who later declared the United States a “nation of Pride.”

NSFW: Trans activists post video of themselves topless at White House Pride event



pic.twitter.com/FacV677DD6 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 13, 2023

Montoya doubled down on the nudity in a follow-up video on TikTok, arguing that going topless is “legal” in Washington, D.C.

“I fully support the movement and freeing the nipple,” Montoya said. “My trans masculine friends were showing off their top surgery scars and living in joy, and I wanted to join them. And because it is perfectly within the law of Washington, D.C. I decided to join them and cover my nipples just to play it safe.

“I had zero intention of trying to be vulgar or be profane in any way. I was simply living my joy, and my truth, and existing in my body” Montoya added.

The delay in response from the White House is inherently political. Had a straight woman exposed her boobs on the lawn, the White House would have denounced it immediately.

But the White House had to be more cautious with Montoya at the risk of upsetting the trans community, the group firmly atop the Hierarchy of Victimhood.

Moreover, Biden’s White House didn’t want to give in to the conservative critics. After all, the media framed the backlash as a right-wing political issue.

However, it would seem the White House later learned it is not just conservatives who oppose a deranged adult exposing themselves in public on the South Lawn

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates and an upcoming column on the topic of Pride Month.