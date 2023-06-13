Transgender Model Goes Topless At The White House

Videos by OutKick

Transgender model Rose Montoya behaved in absolutely appalling fashion at the White House.

The transgender model and actress, who is a biological man, was in attendance at a Pride Month event at the White House over the weekend and decided popping their top off and exposing their breasts was a good idea.

Montoya did use hands to barely cover up, but nonetheless, it was a disgusting and absolutely appalling decision. Montoya also took time to pose with President Biden. It’s unclear whether Montoya’s time with the President came after or before going topless.

(Warning: video contains content many might find offensive)

Montoya released a follow-up video late Monday night pointing out it’s not illegal to go topless in Washington D.C., and they fully support freeing the nipple.

To be clear, not having a shirt on at the White House is inappropriate whether or not you’re a man or woman. Also, is it legal to be topless on government property or in a government building? Seems like a bold claim not backed up with specific evidence.

Rose Montoya should be ashamed of going topless at the White House.

This is absolutely disgusting and embarrassing, and there’s no point in attempting to sanitize Montoya’s conduct.

The White House is for the people of the United States of America. It represents the ultimate power in this country. It’s a building that is supposed to represent honor, prestige and America at its finest.

Yes, I understand many people who have worked and sat in the Oval Office have behaved in poor fashion, but Montoya going topless is despicable.

Did this person really think this was appropriate? Of course not. It was done for attention and to prove the rules simply don’t apply.

Imagine if I exposed myself at the White House? I would almost certainly be kicked out, possibly charged with some kind of crime, publicly disgraced and all of that would be well-deserved.

Montoya does it and goes viral.

Transgender model Rose Montoya goes topless at the White House. (Credit: Screenshot/TikTok Video https://www.tiktok.com/@rosemontoya/video/7243856872095223086)

This is completely unacceptable.

It’s almost like Montoya went of the way to prove there’s nothing that can be done to stop the transgender activist and model.

Montoya literally exposed themselves at the White House. There was no punishment at all. In fact, they got exactly what they wanted:

Attention.

Rose Montoya went topless at the White House. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

It just goes to show how quickly standards and norms have decayed and deteriorated in this country. Imagine showing someone the video above back in 2015. Lots of people likely would have thought it was fake.

Well, it’s very real, and it’s appalling, disgusting and unacceptable. I don’t care if you’re gay, straight, bi, transgender or whatever else you want to identify as, there’s never a reason to expose yourself at the White House or in any other public setting.

Rose Montoya went topless at the White House and then defended it. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

It’s time to start demanding better behavior from people. There shouldn’t be protected classes who are exempt from the rules, but it looks like that’s exactly what Montoya is embracing.