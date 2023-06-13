Joe Biden, White House Denigrate American Flag To Show Pride | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

Joe Biden uses the White House as a poster board for pride month and manages to denigrate the USA in the process.

Sounds like a productive weekend for Joe and I’ve got some Final Thoughts. 

Folks, we know the flag of the United States of America, the Star Spangled Banner doesn’t mean much to the Democrats these days, but Joe Biden – or whatever green-haired White House aide calling this shots this week – decided to drape a trans/pride flag over the side of the White House In between two American flags. This was clearly done to once again pander to the radical LGBTQ and confused fraction of the American population that demands their sexual preferences be force-fed down everyone’s throat. 

But it is also a violation of the US Flag Code that requires the American flag to be in the center of any display featuring multiple national flags or pennants. 

White House Pride celebration

So not only did Joe hold a pride event at the White House, not only did he and does he continually advocate for trans genital mutilation and medication of minors, not only did he proclaim that LGBTQ people are “the bravest and most inspiring people,” but he denigrated the flag of the United States of America – the flag that drapes over caskets of our fallen service members, the flag that represents us all- black white, gay, straight, conservative and Liberal. 

And for what? To score points with the gay community? 

I know that community is not dumb enough to fall for this manipulation. Like somehow our country, our economy, our national security going down the tubes is made up for by flying a damn rainbow over the South Lawn of the White House. How pathetic but also, totally expected. 

Celebrate Pride Or Face Consequences

We – as a collective- have to bend over backward to celebrate and rubber stamp the LGBTQ community and the extreme lengths some in that community have gone to – including the grooming of children – OR ELSE! 

That’s what happened to my friend Anthony Bass late last week.

Designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays after posting a pro-Christian and anti-Target reel to an Instagram story. 

Liberal Sportswriters Help Punish Blue Jays Pitcher Anthony Bass For The Crime Of Upsetting The Left

You may recall he was forced to apologize a couple weeks back but even that hostage statement wasn’t enough to save him from the communists in the Blue Jays front office.

 Unbelievable. We’ve let these people run roughshod for so many years that when this crap happens, it’s just business as usual. How dare conservatives, Christians, straight white people have beliefs and opinions, right? 

Cutting him for his political and religious views? How is that not illegal? Name another religion or orientation or worldview that is as openly and brazenly spat on the way conservative Christians are, repeatedly and with no consequence.

My hope is a good American team with some values and balls will pick him up and buck this messed up system, this mob mentality and this cancel culture that has propelled the vocal and whiny MINORITY into the driver’s seat. 

But here’s my message to conservatives and Christians, in case you haven’t figured this out yet, we will never win by cowering or apologizing or going along to get along. 

Never apologize for what you believe in, never give the leftist Marxists an inch. Every time you apologize for who you are, they win, and our situation gets a little worse. Never cede your ground again.

And it might sting for a while but you know what stings a hell of a lot more, losing this country and everything it stands for. 

For More Hot Takes, Must-See Interviews and Final Thoughts Catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless Every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM ET on OutKick.com and across the OutKick Social Networks. Follow along at: @TLIsFearless

BidenprideTomi Lahren is FearlessWhite House

Written by Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren hosts the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

She also serves as a FOX News Media contributor as well as the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.

Leave a Reply