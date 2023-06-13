Joe Biden, White House Denigrate American Flag To Show Pride | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

Joe Biden uses the White House as a poster board for pride month and manages to denigrate the USA in the process.

Sounds like a productive weekend for Joe and I’ve got some Final Thoughts.

Folks, we know the flag of the United States of America, the Star Spangled Banner doesn’t mean much to the Democrats these days, but Joe Biden – or whatever green-haired White House aide calling this shots this week – decided to drape a trans/pride flag over the side of the White House In between two American flags. This was clearly done to once again pander to the radical LGBTQ and confused fraction of the American population that demands their sexual preferences be force-fed down everyone’s throat.

But it is also a violation of the US Flag Code that requires the American flag to be in the center of any display featuring multiple national flags or pennants.

White House Pride celebration

So not only did Joe hold a pride event at the White House, not only did he and does he continually advocate for trans genital mutilation and medication of minors, not only did he proclaim that LGBTQ people are “the bravest and most inspiring people,” but he denigrated the flag of the United States of America – the flag that drapes over caskets of our fallen service members, the flag that represents us all- black white, gay, straight, conservative and Liberal.

And for what? To score points with the gay community?

I know that community is not dumb enough to fall for this manipulation. Like somehow our country, our economy, our national security going down the tubes is made up for by flying a damn rainbow over the South Lawn of the White House. How pathetic but also, totally expected.

Celebrate Pride Or Face Consequences

We – as a collective- have to bend over backward to celebrate and rubber stamp the LGBTQ community and the extreme lengths some in that community have gone to – including the grooming of children – OR ELSE!

That’s what happened to my friend Anthony Bass late last week.

Designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays after posting a pro-Christian and anti-Target reel to an Instagram story.

You may recall he was forced to apologize a couple weeks back but even that hostage statement wasn’t enough to save him from the communists in the Blue Jays front office.

Unbelievable. We’ve let these people run roughshod for so many years that when this crap happens, it’s just business as usual. How dare conservatives, Christians, straight white people have beliefs and opinions, right?

Cutting him for his political and religious views? How is that not illegal? Name another religion or orientation or worldview that is as openly and brazenly spat on the way conservative Christians are, repeatedly and with no consequence.

My hope is a good American team with some values and balls will pick him up and buck this messed up system, this mob mentality and this cancel culture that has propelled the vocal and whiny MINORITY into the driver’s seat.

But here’s my message to conservatives and Christians, in case you haven’t figured this out yet, we will never win by cowering or apologizing or going along to get along.

Never apologize for what you believe in, never give the leftist Marxists an inch. Every time you apologize for who you are, they win, and our situation gets a little worse. Never cede your ground again.

And it might sting for a while but you know what stings a hell of a lot more, losing this country and everything it stands for.

