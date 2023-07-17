Trans Miss Netherlands Defends Dylan Mulvaney Amid Bud Light Backlash: ‘They See Us As Monsters’

Videos by OutKick

Another white knight has come to the defense of Dylan Mulvaney. And it’s none other than fellow trans superstar Rikkie Valerie Kollé.

Kollé took home the Miss Netherlands 2023 crown last week — shattering the hopes of all the biological women competing for the title.

And as his first order of business, Kollé took the opportunity to condemn the Bud Light boycott.

(Photo by EVERT ELZINGA/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Bud Light sales began tanking in April when the company partnered with trans TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney on social media. The beer giant even sent Mulvaney a personalized can to celebrate “365 Days of Girlhood.”

“I think it’s really to make the girl that low in confidence… and judging her for being herself,” Kollé said. “I think it’s horrible.”

Yes, the person who continues to prance around in front of 10.7 million TikTok followers and recently showed up to a red carpet event in a see-through, nipple dress is somehow “low in confidence.”

Of course, that was after Mulvaney took a highly-publicized vacation to Peru because the influencer no longer “felt safe” in the United States.

(Credit: Instagram and Getty Images)

Miss Netherlands Addresses Post-Pageant Backlash

Dylan Mulvaney has successfully monetized his victimhood, and you can expect Rikkie Kollé to do the same.

“They see us as monsters,” Kollé said.

The newly crowned pageant queen says he’s been targeted with “hate speech” since winning the crown.

“I thought we were really accepting … in the Netherlands, but the hate comments show the other side of our society,” Kollé told Reuters.

But go ahead let that hate roll right off your sash!

“For now, I fully ignore it,” Kollé said. “I focus on the good things coming my way.”

Miss Netherlands will compete for an opportunity to be named Miss Universe in January 2024 — just one year after undergoing “gender-affirming” surgery.

Yet another impressive 365 Days of Girlhood.