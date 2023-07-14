Dylan Mulvaney – Who Claims To Not Feel Safe In America – Attends Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Festival In See-Through Nipple Dress

Videos by OutKick

Dylan Mulvaney is back in America, and apparently feels more than safe enough to go out in public.

The person responsible for Bud Light’s downfall fled to Peru, and declared he had to leave America in order to feel safe.

Well, it appears Dylan Mulvaney, once again, feels safe because the transgender influencer is back in America, and attended the LGBTQ+ festival Outfest at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.

A very bizarre choice for a person who claimed they didn’t feel safe in the USA. Why go out in public? Why attend a major event?

Dylan Mulvaney attends public LGBTQ+ event, despite claiming he doesn’t feel safe. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Dylan Mulvaney loves attention.

The answer is simple. Dylan Mulvaney is addicted to attention. The trans TikTok star, whose shtick seems to be mocking women, can’t get enough of the spotlight and playing the victim card.

Well, Mulvaney thought it was appropriate to show up to Outfest in an outfit that appeared to be nothing more than a cry for attention.

We’ve seen this movie before.

Dylan Mulvaney returns from Peru. He claimed he didn’t feel safe in America. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

How can you fear for your safety and attend multiple public events?

Just in case there was any doubt, Dylan Mulvaney is full of garbage when it comes to fearing for his safety. It’s a clown show.

How do we know? Well, the answer is shockingly simple. Mulvaney has attended multiple events since the Bud Light disaster started.

The TikToker attended the Them Now Awards, the New York premiere of “Asteroid City,” the Tony Awards, the opening night performance of ‘A Transparent Musical’ at Mark Taper Forum and the “Are You There God It’s Me, Margaret.” Los Angeles Premiere.

Dylan Mulvaney seems to love attention. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Dylan Mulvaney seems to love being in public. Yet, claimed while in Peru he had to leave America to feel safe. Does someone who attends every public event they can sound like someone who fears for their safety? Of course not.

People in legit fear don’t galavant around the country for the cameras.

Dylan Mulvaney doesn’t actually seem worried about safety. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

How much longer will Mulvaney’s circus carry on for? Who knows, but all bets are off whenever dealing with someone addicted to attention.